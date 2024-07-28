Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija season 9, is back with a bang, and this year promises to deliver drama like never before.

It will last for 13 weeks, and the housemates will enter the house in pairs, but only one winner will emerge.

Live updates: BBNaija Season 9 opening day ceremony

Source: Instagram

Like in previous seasons, the winner would walk home with N100m cash, a new ride, and loads of other gifts from the show's sponsors.