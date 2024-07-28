Live updates: BBNaija Season 9 opening day ceremony, Meet the 30 New Housemates and their pairs
Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija season 9, is back with a bang, and this year promises to deliver drama like never before.
It will last for 13 weeks, and the housemates will enter the house in pairs, but only one winner will emerge.
Like in previous seasons, the winner would walk home with N100m cash, a new ride, and loads of other gifts from the show's sponsors.
Enters next are the Tami
Meet the next couple to enter the house they're Toyosi and Damilola aka the Tami. Toyosi said she's the crazy one while Damilola is the calm head. They plan to do everything it takes to win.
In regards to their relationship status, they came into the house as singles and intend to find the right kind of ship that works for them.
Here are the Mbadiwe Twins, Ocee and Ozee
The next pair is another twin. They're both lawyers, quite a socialite on the Lagos evening scenery who are from a prominent Nigerian political family. Meet Ocee and Ozee who are on the show with to have and know exactly how to manage the pressure that comes with the show.
According to the Mbadiwe's BBNaija is a platform that gives people a chance to take whatever they intend to pursue in life to a new level. They also plan to be themselves.
IG bros turned real-life Gees -
Meet the next couple on the show who meet on Instagram through a random comment. One of them is said he is single and ready to mingle while the other is married and came to join the show from the UK.
Ebuka shares updates
The show host quickly gave an update about things. He revealed that immediately after the opening ceremony their would be a house challenge to determine the House Custodian.
While by 10 pm on Monday morning a house challenge would be held to determine the Head of House.
Meet the identical twins who are DJs
For the first time ever the Big Brother Naija show would have a twin grace its platform. The seventh pair to enter the house was Hanni and Wanni. They're identical twins from Kaduna.
The DJs also revealed that they're on the show to bring loads of drama, chaos and with plenty of music and vibes.
The Shatorias have entered the frey
The Shatorias are friends who's relationship has no extra strings attached to. Shaun and Victoria met in Dubai in 2022 and have been friends since then.
They Intend to use their time in the house to foster a stronger bond in their friendship. Shaun is a 25-year-old while Victoria is 23-year-old business consultant.
Meet the first female pair in Season 9 - Flourish
Vawulence has entered the chat! We are here for it!
Meet DJ Flo and Rhuthee. They said they are in the house to cause wahala and we have our popcorn ready.
Together they're team Flourish, the duo cannot wait to take on the "No Loose Guard" house as they plan to scatter any ship matter.
The Aces are the work colleagues turned BBNaija housemates
The fourth team to enter the house was identified as the Aces. They shared that they are work colleagues who have been friends over just over a year.
Sooj and Topher are going into the BBNaija No Loose Guard house as ACES! 😎 They promise to bring the vibe, fire and keep things ablaze with their unmatched fashion.
Meet Nne and her cousin, Chinne - Ndi Nne
The third pair to enter the house was Nne and her cousin. Nne noted that she's been trying to be part of the show for over eight years. According to Nne if she wins she intends to use the prize money to help create awareness about diabetes.
Second pair of housemates enter the house - The Radicals
Meet Femi David and ? ( The radicals) 2nd set. One of the second duo to go on the show revealed that he was yet to lay with a woman at 29.
The pair that is united in body goals as gym love is known as RADICALS! See their bromance on our site and remember to double tap for the eye candy.
First pair for BBNaija season 7 enter Biggie's house - The Zinwes
The first pair of housemates have been admitted into the house. During their arrival, they shared with Ebuka that they're lovers and have been dating for five months and have been fans of the show for years.
Chinwe and Zion are gym pros and are yet to consummate their relationship.
