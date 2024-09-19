Biggie has given a special punishment to the housemate on the reality show for an offence he didn't tell them about

In the recording, he scattered and dirtied the garden and asked them to put everything back in order

When the housemates saw what Big Brother had done, some of them smiled while others screamed

A video has shown that Big Brother was not ready to take nonsense from housemates, for every time they disobeyed him.

Though, he has been very strict about his rules and doesn't allow offenders to go scot-free, he is still not resting in instilling discipline in them.

In the viral clip, Biggie scattered and littered the garden, and the housemates were shocked to see what he had done.

However, the offence the housemates committed was not clear, as Biggie didn't say anything about it.

Housemates grumble about punishment

When all the housemates came out to see what had happened in the garden, some of them grumbled at what Biggie had done. A few others smiled as they started to put things in order.

Kellyrae shouted and said “Big Brother no be so oo”, while some frowned at the amount of work Biggie had left for them to do.

This is not the first time that Biggie will be punishing the housemates for disobeying the house rule.

He recently gave some erring housemates a strike for conspiracy. He also warned them that they would be disqualified if they get two more strikes.

The likes of Onyeka, Wanni, Victoria and four others were punished for not freezing when Biggie asked them to freeze.

See the video here:

What fans said about the punishment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what Biggie did to the housemates. Here are some of the comments below:

@realtonyglad:

"Big brother for the money."

@zarajabbo:

"Me na this kind punishment is have been waiting for."

@birkin_kut:

"Too many people in that house, all bringing nothing. I feel sorry for them because they wasted time they should've been hustling."

@jane.anyanwu.1466:

"Hope my Kelly is ok?"

@barbie_pink_21:

"So most housemates thinks that cowries chain Kellyrea usually wears on his neck is a Charm the same way they said Ilebaye came into d house with a charm....very funny thinking."

@rallyk:

"Biggie no dey gree fo anybody."

@shopper.com:

"This is nice."

Victor's family begs for votes

Legit.ng had reported that Victoria's mother and siblings were sighted asking fans to vote for her so that she will not be evicted.

In the video, they said they wanted her to stay till the end of the show as they tried to convince her fans to vote.

One of the housemate's brother listed her good qualities that should keep her on the reality show, as the other one thanked her fans.

