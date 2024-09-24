BBNaija star Chizzy has caused a stir with the story of how he finally told his wife he loved her for the first time

On his official X page, the reality star recounted the emotional way his woman reacted to him finally saying the words

Chizzy’s disclosure, however robbed some fans the wrong way as they dropped their hot takes on his post

BBNaija Level Up star Chizzy Francis is making headlines after sharing how he finally told his wife he loved her for the first time.

Taking to his Twitter page, the former BBNaija housemate recounted how his wife behaved after he finally spoke of his love to her.

Nigerians react as BBN star Chizzy tells wife he loves her for the first time. Photos: @chizzyofficial_1

Source: Instagram

According to Chizzy, the mother of his child broke down in tears as she explained to him that she had been waiting for him to not just show her he loved her but to also tell her.

The BBNaija star then concluded his post with the realisation he reacted after seeing his wife’s reaction to his words. He wrote:

“Told my wife how much I love her for the first time.. she started crying and said that all my actions proves that I love her but she has been waiting for a day I will say it to her.

I just realized that we need to be telling the people we love how much we love them . It goes a long way”

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Chizzy’s words

BBNaija star Chizzy’s story on finally telling his wife he loved her soon spread on social media and got Nigerians talking. While many of them wondered why he didn’t tell his wife earlier that he loved her, others found a different angle to his tweet.

Read their comments below:

Taylor wondered how she agreed to marry him:

Olori wondered what they were saying to each other during the courting stage:

Yhetty asked how Chizzy proposed:

Gracey commended his wife’s patience:

Ummi wondered if it was an arranged marriage:

This tweep wondered the kind of marriage he had:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

now.you.found.mo:

“Nawa o!”

Iamnuel_miuzi:

“There’s a huge difference between just saying “I love you” and explaining “how much you love” someone……. Make una try dey understand tinz sometimes ah.”

ochizee1:

““How much I love her”. Ordinary comprehension hard for many of una, and una dey find better leader for this country 😂😂.”

kosisochukwu_omeke:

“Women are legit going through a lot emotionally.”

Jennyrodstick:

“I love you Dey hard some Igbo men na for bed my husband Dey remember his own 😂.”

ammie_cole:

“You’re married and you’ve never told your wife you love her until now? People dey suffer sha.”

Dior_adiele:

“You just dey tell your wife how much you love her? How did y’all get married ITFP?”

Sooj becomes BBNaija finalist

In other BBNaija news, Legit.ng reported that No Loose Guard housemate, Sooj, emerged as the second finalist of the season after Kellyrae.

This happened after the housemates were ushered into the Diary Room to nominate, and nobody mentioned Sooj's name.

Many fans of the show took to social media to discuss how Sooj escaped nominations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng