The ninth week on the BBNaija No Loose Guard house ended with three evictions that got fans talking

Three of the nine nominated housemates, Kassia, Ocee and Topher were announced as the new evictees

Kassia, Ocee and Topher’s eviction was met with mixed feelings from fans as they dropped hot takes online

The BBNaija No Loose Guard season now has eight finalists ahead of the reality show's 10th and final week.

At the end of the ninth week, all the housemates, including the nine nominated housemates, gathered in the lounge for the eviction show.

One of the top contenders, according to fans, was Kassia, the first housemate to be sent packing from Big Brother’s house.

Fans react to Kassia, Ocee, Topher's eviction. Photos: @kassia_kx, @oceembadiwe, @topherjoebassey

Source: Instagram

After Kassia got on stage, she explained her reason for wanting to tell the other housemates about her marriage to Kellyrae. According to her, she felt she was leaving this week and didn’t want the others to come out of the house before finding out.

While speaking of her time on the show, Kassia said that she had a great time and did not feel limited in any way. She also added that she is not the kind of lady who flirts with guys.

Kassia shares thoughts about Onyeka

Ebuka questioned Kassia on her thoughts about Onyeka. According to her, she had no issues with her colleague but felt that she wasn’t real because she opened up about her strategy by herself.

In her words:

“I really didn't have an issue with her but I feel she’s not real, my instincts told me she’s not real. I didn't worry about her, she loose guarded by saying it out when she said it was her strategy to be in everybody’s business.”

Kassia concluded by saying that her plans after the show include growing her hair care business and going into fashion, among other things.

See moment Kassia was evicted below:

Kellyrae finally reveals he’s married

After Kassia’s eviction, Ebuka spoke to Kellyrae about what he wished to tell the housemates since his wife was no longer there.

The Head of House then shared the news to his colleagues that he and Kassia have been married for eight months. The housemates were excited by the news as they cheered for the couple.

See the moment he shared the news below:

Topher and Ocee get evicted

After Kassia’s eviction, the next person who was sent out of Big Brother’s house was one-half of the Aces pair, Topher.

Shortly after Topher’s eviction, Ebuka went back into the house to announce one-half of the Mbadiwe twins, Ocee, as the next evicted housemate.

See videos of their evictions below:

See how fans voted below:

Fans react to Kassia, Ocee, Topher’s eviction

Legit.ng gathered some comments from BBNaija fans who had things to say about Kassia, Ocee and Topher being sent home. Read their reactions below:

tangi_l:

“I'm so glad that we stuck to the plan. Team double k!!!!! ❤️”

omoh2.2:

“Our strategy worked. Congratulations to all kaysquard. A win for kellyray is a win for Kassia.”

Her_ryanna:

“All focus on kellyrae now ! Welcome back our wifeeeee😍🔥”

_duchess_tina:

“We love you kassia 😍Hubby is coming home with the money.”

chuks.andre:

“If Nigerians plan e dey happen, only inec is the destroyer of Nigerians and there Will, see how the Kellyrae team planned and executed👏 Brilliant.”

Joyebere_:

“Nelly made it to the finals, YASSSSSSSSS 🙌”

Jennifer_ezepue:

“ONYEKA.... The air they breathe.”

Yusufomobolanleola:

“Topher bby u really tried😍”

barbeefausteen:

“He is 24? it will take God’s intervention for Anita to continue with him… if he still wants her as he is out of the house.”

moka_amaka:

“Top 8! This season get as e be.”

Ellamatty2:

“If kassia vote fit reach like dis even as dem say mke we no vote for, na be say d rest of d houx mate no go see vote dis week ohh bcux d money is married.”

zeeeknow:

“Ocee is a good man 👏👏👏 Always genuinely happy for others, Well done Ocee 🥰.”

Odumodu Blvck reacts to Onyeka and Chinwe's fight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, reacted to the BBNaija No Loose Guard drama between Onyeka and Chinwe.

Recall that shortly after their Saturday night party on the show, Onyeka exchanged heated words with the returnee evicted housemates, Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe.

Onyeka started to trend on social media following her altercation with the three ladies, who stirred things up on the show upon their return.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng