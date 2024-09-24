Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has shared the story of how his first heartbreak was losing his babe to another woman

In a recent chat with a media personality, the movie star recounted how another woman made passes at his babe in his presence and how she eventually fell

Arukwe explained the impact the situation had on him, and netizens reacted to his heartbreak story

Nigerian actor Uzor Arukwe has caused a stir with his story of how he lost his girlfriend to another woman.

The movie star spoke during a recent interview with media personality, Mr Mautin, explaining how everything happened.

According to the A Tribe Called Judah star, he was out with his lady when another woman started making passes at her. He explained that his babe left for the restroom, and this other lady followed her there.

Arukwe recounted that when his woman returned, she told him of how the other lady tried to kiss her in the restroom, and she assured him that she did not let it happen

The actor said:

“She was excited. I could tell that it was a new experience for her, it was fresh. The girl came back, she was feminine, she wasn’t even a stud, she was a woman but she had done this too many times that she knew that my babe was going to fall for her because she came back and looked at me dead in the eye, she was just very confident.”

Speaking further, Arukwe said that his woman later told him about spending the weekend with this lady and how he started to see strange messages on her phone from their time together.

According to the Nollywood star, there was no way he could have challenged the other lady to leave his woman, and the experience made him weary of seeing girls together who claimed to be friends.

In his words:

“If it was guy, we fit throw blow, but what was I going to tell her? I didnt even know how to go about it. For the longest time I couldn’t talk to girls because If I saw a girl with a girl, I just assume that dem dey date, I just was weary of them. The thing hit home, it hit my core.”

See the video below:

Fans react as Uzor Arukwe shares heartbreak story

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who had things to say about Uzor Arukwe losing his babe to another woman. Read some of them below:

Nini_ams_

“Aaaw I can only imagine how you’ve felt, this story is wild 🤣.”

etuks_eno:

“Not my Daddy wa😂.”

joyous_ak:

“That was a girl's trip! 😢 I'm sorry you had to go through that...❤️.”

everybuddyeats:

“Wild. Lmao. There’s absolutely nothing to do at that point. She came to you Woman to Man 🤣.”

officialdaniels:

“Funny and sad at the same time 😂😶.”

eseosa_omokaro:

“Wow this is so painful.”

wereyhow:

“You allow girl collect your babe eh odogwu odikwa some how 😂.”

Bootilicious_17_:

“You suppose light am blow as she ask for drink 😂.”

only_one_assurance:

“Boss no be only you oooh 😂😂 it's better another guy takes my girl from me then her few gender take her, e pain me die 😂.”

Hafeesohsanni886:

“Even ur babe was nt pure, fact.”

eddies_hotspot:

“Dear lord 😂.”

Uzor Arukwe joins the NYSC challenge

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng recalls reporting the viral NYSC challenge in 2023, when the National Youth Corp celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The Nigerian social media space was rented with photos of people who had served the country as a corper.

Several Nollywood stars like Wumi Toriola, Okikiola Bakare and Uzor Arukwe were some of the celebrities that joined the NYSC challenge.

