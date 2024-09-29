A married Nigerian woman has opened up about how a man professed love for her before her husband

She said the man approached her after their church mass and spoke about how he fell in love with her at first sight

The man's audacity amused many social media users, while some women shared similar experiences

A woman, @zubby350, has caused an uproar on social media after narrating how a man wooed her in church.

According to the married woman, the man approached her after mass and confessed his feelings in the presence of her husband.

He toasted the married woman in the presence of her husband. Photo Credit: @zubby350

@zubby350 said the man confessed to falling in love with her immediately he saw her during the service.

She wrote on TikTok:

"A man approached me after mass in the presence of my husband and was telling me how he fell in love with me immediately he saw me during the mass. Guess my husband reaction."

The lady posted a video of herself taken on her church premises.

See her TikTok post below:

Social media reacts

♥️Gladys Empire ♥️ said:

"Hubby for knack am oriomo cord for head.

"Meanwhile that's all men's pride ,it's shows they are doing a great job.

"Kudos to him."

Glamour_reflect said:

"Abi that man wan collect 2by2?😂

"But na you cause am, you too fine na why!"

Ble Ble Nwa 🥰❤️ said:

"Tank God say 2 by 2 no dey unah church🤣 next time wear ur ring ok."

oldtakercomedy said:

"He should understand that he’s not only the lover of good thing."

October 09 for me🥰 said:

"Hummm I remember my 2yrs ago birthday hubby was taking me out, when he was trying to pay for our bike man one man has already park by me and bring out his card. Y’all need to see my man reactions."

Rejoice Nnamani said:

"In my department in church I entered newly one particular guy always talking to me just normal talk oh always wants to sit near me didn’t know hubby was observing 😂😂oga call the guy out told him am."

