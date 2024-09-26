A Nigerian man once said he discovered that his girlfriend was leaving him in the most bizarre way possible

The man said he did not know that his girlfriend was leaving him until he discovered it through WhatsApp

He said he opened his WhatsApp and saw a video which showed when another man proposed to his girlfriend

A Nigerian man has shared the story of how his girlfriend broke his heart.

According to the man, he did not know that the girl had plans to leave him and get married.

The man said he discovered he had been dumped on WhatsApp. Photo: Getty Images/Tim Robberts. Photos are used for illustration only.

In an X post, the man, @MeetJMB, said it was through WhatsApp that he found out the love of his life had slipped through his fingers.

He said he opened his WhatsApp and and saw a status update indicating that another man proposed to his girlfriend.

The most painful part is that his girlfriend said yes to the proposal.

His words:

"I say one of the most terrible things that has happened to me in this life was when I was scrolling through WhatsApp stories and I saw people shouting: “say yes na” to a babe. Guess who the babe was? My girlfriend of one year and serious relationship! She said yes!"

See the post below:

Reactions as man discovered his girlfriend has left him

@MarufMuhammed4 said:

"Me nko! I saw the marriage picture of my ex-girlfriend whilst I was in law school two weeks to my bar finals. I almost failed, na small e remain!!"

@PresidentLakwiz said:

"Walahi I'll repost the picture and video too, I'm very very unserious to be bothered.. I'll be at the wedding too."

@AYA_NAKAMURA_XX said:

"When people say things like this I just start to wonder? So are you telling me that you didn't notice any red flags in that girl? Or traits of her detaching from the relationship?"

Man dumps his girlfriend

Meanwhile, a heartbroken Nigerian lady was seen in a video mourning the sudden end of her relationship.

In the trending video, it was revealed that the lady had been in a relationship with her boyfriend for three years.

According to the video, the lady got a sudden phone call from her boyfriend, apparently informing her of the collapse of their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng