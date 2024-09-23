A new set of BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates are facing possible evictions ahead of the season finale

The housemates were called into the Diary Room to make their nominations, and a total of nine people were put on the chopping block

The nomination list caused a stir among BBNaija fans on social media as they debated over who would go home

The BBNaija No Loose Guard season is nearing its end as housemates enter the ninth week of the show.

The new week was ushered in by a new set of housemates facing possible eviction and losing the chance to win the N100 million grand prize.

Big Brother reverted to its usual nomination style by calling the housemates into the Diary Room to choose two of their colleagues that they would want to put on the chopping block for possible eviction.

After all 11 housemates voted, nine were up for possible eviction. They are Kassia, Onyeka, Victoria, Wanni, Anita, Nelly, Ozee, Topher, and Ocee.

See how the housemates nominated below:

Ocee - Nelly and Anita

Anita - Kassia and Victoria

Wanni - Nelly and Anita

Onyeka - Kassia and Victoria

Topher - Ozee and Victoria

Ozee - Nelly and Anita

Kassia - Onyeka and Ozee

Sooj - Wanni and Victoria

Victoria - Nelly and Topher

Nelly - Ocee and Kassia

Kellyrae - Onyeka and Wanni

The total nominations:

Ocee: 1

Anita: 3

Wanni: 2

Onyeka: 2

Topher: 1

Ozee: 2

Kassia: 3

Sooj: 0

Victoria: 4

Nelly: 4

Kellyrae: HOH immunity

Sooj becomes second finalist

After the nominations were done, Big Brother announced Sooj as the second finalist of the season. He was the only housemate with no nominations, thereby escaping eviction.

See the video below:

Fans react to nomination list

Legit.ng gathered some comments from BBNaija fans who reacted to the nomination list. Read what they had to say below:

Mobolar:

“I am voting Kassia.”

Klassic_chi:

“Kassia is staying to keep her husband happy 🔥🙌🙌.”

Obinnaanizoba:

“Nelly, Anita, Topher, Ocee and Onyeka are leaving on Sunday. Kellyrae, Kassia, Victoria, Ozee, Wanni and Sooj. Finalist.”

Marygold_ogunwa:

“Omo that guy has grace 👏.”

Nyerryvinny:

“Double Kay fans,the wise thing to do is to vote for a weaker person to steal a spot in the final,so we don’t have strong competitors for Kelly..vote for either ocee or topher..that way strong or won’t be with us.”

G_okpans:

“Wanni has all my votes.”

_ashura_lema:

“Five or 4 will be going home coming sunday, sooj has grace forsure.”

limak67:

“Nobody should vote kassia abeg, let's rest and wait for the finals. After this one week of honeymoon, she should go on Sunday so she won't divide votes next week. Simple arithmetic 😂.”

madamezahr:

“So that’s how sooj is automatically a finalist.”

oluwatosinabijo:

“Sooj from bottom 3 to finale hmmmmm.”

biigphat:

“The god of Sooj must be strong 😂.”

Pretty__ibukun:

“Sooj is lucky 😂.”

maxyqueenzy:

“1-4 are heading to the finale. While 5-9 are going home on Sunday. Well positioned.”

Oluwatoyo111:

“Sooj congratulations to u. Enjoy big brother food before u go home.”

Chachacha_s:

“So na so sooj escape nominations to get to finals.”

gypsy__life:

“So only sooj escaped.”

maxyqueenzy:

“How sooj take reach here sef, I wan know?”

Kellyrae becomes 1st BBNaija finalist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija No Loose Guard housemate Kellyrae emerged as the first finalist on Season 9 to the joy of fans.

On Monday, September 23, 2024, all the BBNaija housemates gathered in the arena to play the HOH games, which involved different tasks, including guiding a ball through a maze, balancing the ball on a small ledge, throwing balls into red cups and more.

Kellyrae completed the task in record time and was announced as the new HOH, much to the joy of his wife, Kassia, and other fans. The former HOH, Sooj, handed over the badge to the new winner.

