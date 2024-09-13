It appears that Big Brother Naija hosuemates, Kassia and Kellyrae, are no longer hiding their love from the housemates

During their last pool party, the married couple were seen dancing happily with each other while ignoring other housemates

This comes after fellow hosuemates, Wanni and Handi, vowed to 'scatter their relationship', leaving fans to wonder what might happen next

Kellyrae and his wife Kassia have continued to entertain fans as they secured another week in the Big Brother Naija no Loose Guard house.

Initially, the married couple entered the house as singles to explore their full potential. However, they began to play hide and seek with their love, stealing kisses in corners of the house, which Ebuka exposed to everyone else during one of the live eviction shows.

Afterwards, they began to engage in open PDA and kiss publicly. Their latest move during the last pool party caught the attention of social media users, and the married couple danced together romantically.

Kellyrae and his wife looked so happy and as though they had no care or worry in the world, although the twin sisters plan to burn down their ship.

Kellyrae and Kassia spur reactions online

Here is how fans have reacted to the way Kellyrae and his wife, Kassia, behaved at the pool party:

@pisces_genny:

"Handi don Dey pressure her."

@la__crown:

"Satan d number you’re calling is not available🤣🤣My power couple."

@frankynero88:

"Delilah as failed tonight. She is permitted to try again."

@kassia_kx_backup:

"10 years no be 10 days."

@anuella1916:

"Her smile, his smile, the spin,the way she trust him to hold her and not let go,his lil dance while carrying her."

@itsprechy:

"And they said they want to come in between. I laugh in Kassia's voice😂. My couple😍 fire on!."

Shaun names three housemates to be evicted

It may seem like Big Brother Naija's housemate Shaun has been working with Biggie, as he was seen sharing the names of the next set of housemates to be evicted.

While chatting with his former partner, Victoria, Shaun mentioned three housemates who will likely leave during the next eviction show.

Victoria nodded in agreement but mentioned that she wished Shaun himself was not on the nomination list.

