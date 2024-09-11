The Big Brother Naija reality show took another twist as the housemates were greeted with noise from Biggie

While some housemates were having a conversation, Biggie began to cough endlessly and it was so loud that it overshadowed their voices

He also made another loud sound that the housemates and netizens were familiar with, and this got many people talking

As complaints filtered through social media that this year's edition of Big Brother Naija reality show was not as interesting as previous editions, Biggie decided to draw attention to himself.

Biggie makes loud sounds in BBNaija's house. Image credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

He coughed loudly as some housemates engaged in a conversation. As they spoke, he continued to cough and his voice was on the same level as theirs.

In another scene, Biggie made the sound of a crying baby as some housemates slept. The noise seemed to serve as reminder that the housemates were not on vacation.

Some laughed at Biggie's actions while others, including Onyeka, were displeased with it.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Biggie's actions

In reaction, some fans noted that the production team should have focused on housemates having interesting conversations instead of moving the camera to where housemates were sleeping.

See some of the comments to Biggie's cough and crying baby sound below:

@happiness_abba:

"You guys are complaining that they’re boring. Why won’t they be when people give you content, you end up calling them names and bashing them."

@realjoy88:

"As they don't want to create content nah. Make biggie dey create his content by himself."

@olamide.fola.94:

"Production is also part of the problem, not HM only. Imagine people having a good conversation then move the camera away from them showing us people sleeping."

@queen_martty2:

"Maybe he’s just saying the house is dry and he’s choking."

@soffy_softy_:

"Biggie not get joy."

@akosuah_fosuaah:

"Dry housemates."

BBNaija Chinwe complains about dirty plates

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija housemate Chinwe had complained about how others in the house leave their plates unwashed.

She said she wasn't comfortable with it and asked that those who used the kitchen should clean it for others.

Other housemates engaged in the conversation, and Chinwe noted that she did not come to the show to do house help.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng