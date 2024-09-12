BBNaija Kassia is displeased about Wanni's manner of serving her love interest in the house Shaun food

The married woman was seen having a conversation with her best friend, Victoria when she began complaining about Wanni

She noted that Wanni serves her boyfriend Shaun two pieces of meant while others take one each, adding that she would confront her soon

The Big Brother Naija house commotion is about to heighten as Kassia has a few things to say about Wanni Danbaki.

In a recent conversation with Victoria, Kassia brought to her attention something Wanni has been doing lately that does not sit right with her.

The former Doublekay member noted that whenever Wanni serves food to her man, Shaun, she adds two pieces of meat while others, including herself, take one.

Kassia mentioned that her attitude displeased her and that she would mention it soon enough. On the other hand, Victoria insists that Kassia should have brought it up to Wanni immediately after noticing it.

However, Kassia is bent on the day she cooks again to check her attitude.

Fans react to Kassia's clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@adekamolaa:

"She is in love with Shaun but London boys doesn't rate her like that."

@_kansy_:

"My hot pepper kassia, give them."

@official_riken_francis:

"Why is that a problem to Kassia, Shaun is her boyfriend nau."

@damselfavy:

"kassia enter the kitchen and cook for the whole house then give your husband as much meat as you like."

@berrryjune:

"So she wants to lie that she puts one meat for Kelly when she cooks??"

@callmesuiru98:

"Kaissa that can’t even cook for anybody not to talk of her own husband di complain too much."

@missgolden61:

"Cho cho cho too much madam go and confront wanni if you get the mind mtchwww.. very anyhow woman too like gossip."

@kaylee____26:

"She's scared of Wanni."

Wanni X Handi, Kassia and Kellyrae nominated

Meanwhile, four pairs of housemates have been put up for eviction on the BBNaija No Loose Guard season.

Housemates nominated their colleagues for possible eviction for the second time this season after fans voted to save their faves last week.

Shortly after the nomination list was announced, netizens took to social media to drop their hot takes.

