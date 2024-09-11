Wanni has wowed to destroy Doublekay's clip when she was communicating with Biggie on the reality show

In the clip sighted online, Handi said she was trying to kiss Kellyrae, but he left her all alone and went to meet other housemates

Wanni later dared her sister to lap dance Kellyrae in his wife's presence, and she reacted to what she did

Wanni, one of the housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, has told Biggie of her plan to destroy Doublekay's relationship.

Legit.ng had reported that Handi opened up to married Kellyrae about her feelings for him.

Handi rocks Kellyrae in his wife's presence.

Wanni tried to support her sister after that by telling Big Brother of her plan for her sister's love interest.

Another video also captured the time Handi was with Biggie, telling him about her plan to kiss Kellyrae and how he reacted to her.

According to her, when she attempted to be romantic with the housemate, who gave his partner the chance to flirt, he left abruptly and went to discuss with some other housemates.

Handi lap dances Kellyrae

In the video making the rounds, Handi was seen lap dancing Kellyrae in the presence of his wife Kassia.

Kassia was looking at the two from the bed where she was lying down. She was busy eating popcorn, and she laughed at her husband and his love interest.

Kellyrae reacts

Also, reacting to what was going on, Kellyrae asked Handi if that was all she wanted to do with him.

See the video here:

What fans said about the videos

Reactions have trailed the video of Handi rocking Kellyrae. Here are some of the comments below:

@_reyg254:

"The guy thinking he's knows everything, let Handi show u how it's done until you forget aunty Ramota.

@_reyg254:

"Which gamer, he thinks he's the one playing let Handi show him shege n forget Kasia aka Ramota."

@funmitiny

"My baby don start work oo."

@agene_joy_16:

"Is that’s all, u can’t play the gamer."

@johnyinka122:

"I love this idea Handi, we want content from you guys not family reunion."

@chinonyerem_mary:

"This one wants to fall her hand.'

@akunnanworgu:

"De@d on arrival. I trust Kellyrae to curve you big time."

@je.ssie3118:

"Abeg Handi, I take God beg you reduce voltage, kassia you strong ooo. No married woman that loves her husband can stand that. Una weldone."

@real_akumalo:

"If it’s Kassia now, Kelly Rae will scold her ."

Kellyrae says Wanni disrespected him

Legit.ng had reported that during week five on the Big Brother Naija show, and drama got more intense, as there was a regular clash of personalities.

One of the pairs of the BBNaija house, Doublekay, was unhappy about Wanni's constant rudeness towards Kellyrae, Kassia's husband.

According to his wife, Kassia, they noticed the twins had been distant from them since the Flourish pair got evicted.

