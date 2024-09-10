It seems like Big Brother Naija housemate Shaun has been working closely with Biggie as he was seen exposing the names of the next set of housemates to be evicted

While having a chat with his former partner, Victoria, Shaun mentioned the names of the three housemates who will likely leave during the next eviction process

Victoria was seen nodding in agreement, but she mentioned that he wished Shaun himself was not nominated

Shaun of the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard season has ignited a wave of attention online after his conversation with his former partner, Victoria, was made public.

Recall that housemates had a face-to-face nomination on Monday, as Ozee, Ben Victoria, Shaun, Kasisa, Kellyrae, Topher, Sooj, and Chizoba were put up for possible eviction.

Meanwhile, while talking with Victoria, Shaun seemed confident as he exposed the names of the next three sets of housemates leaving the show.

He noted that one of the now-defunct DOublekay, Ben, Sooj, and Topher will leave the show.

It is unclear where he got his reading, but he seemed sure of his predictions. In reaction to his comments, many others are convinced that Shaun seems to have a personal vendetta against the former Doubleday pair, especially Kellyrae.

Shaun spraks reactions online

See how fans have reacted to Shaun's revelation:

"Omoooo the day this boy go reach house. I go buy turkey, cook better soup 😅🤣🤣."

"When Shaun comes out they need to ask why he hates Kelly."

"They so underrate double Kay Sha. Shaun you better pack or your gf will help you.E go shock you."

"And he forgot himself."

"Who gave this one high hope before entering the house 😂😂😂😂 Oga just zip it Please."

"Double Kay and Ben has been up back to back and you people keep saying they’ll go home every week 😂😂😂 hahahahahahaha."

"So Shaun believes he’s stronger than double Kay and even sooj 😂😂😂😂😂."

Parrot exposes Shaun and his exes

Meanehile, Biggie's parrot decided to investigate Shaun's past and reveal the problem with some of his past relationships.

In a video sighted online, all the housemates gathered around the parrot to hear what it had to say.

The bird later said that Shaun's exes have big backsides and added that this takes the peace out of his relationship.

