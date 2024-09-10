Kellyrae has comforted his wife Kassia, after they were both put up for eviction on Monday with some other housemates

In the video sighted online, the two love birds were sitting on a sofa and Kellyrae was saying sweet words to her

He asked her not to cry, that she has not done anything wrong to anyone on the popular reality show

One of the housemates in the ongoing reality show, Kelly Sule, better known as Kellyrae, has shown that he is a shoulder to lean on.

Legit.ng had reported that Kassia and her husband were part of the housemates nominated for eviction on Monday.

Kellyrae comforts wife over nomination for eviction. Photo credit @iamkellyrae

Source: Instagram

The man, who gave his wife permission to flirt on the show, was seen comforting his better half after they were both put up for eviction

Kellyrae comforts Kassia

In the trending video, Kellyrae told his wife not to cry because they have done anything wrong to anyone on the reality show.

He added that nobody's destiny was not in anyone's hand as he asked his wife to be calm about their nomination.

The housemate was also heard saying that Kassia would feel better the second day. Kellyrae also noted that she shouldn't mind the alliance or group that has been trying to hit hard at them.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed what Kellyrae was telling his wife after their eviction. Here are some of the comments below:

@maryam_emgee:

"The money is married."

@euphemia_chisom_dominic:

"More grace untouchable power couple of the season."

@mecara_szn:

"Always making us proud with his ways."

@tbosdy_2:

"Their nomination has been back to back- no respite for their fans. At least Wanni and Handi are resting this week. Well, we go harder for them this week.The Grand Prize is married."

@ogomimi22:

"Awwww, u see why I’m stanning him and perverts will say he’s boring. Una go dey alright las las sha. In the meantime keep voting KellyRay."

@lydiaomito22:

"Our winner KellyRae always wise."

@kru_girl__bieh:

"Sound husband."

@girl_ria_09:

"Married dollars."

@accesories_by_tiffanyy:

"Wise man."

@zokosi74:

"Gamer fear Warri."

Kellyrae says he prefers to win

Legit.ng had reported that the housemate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show had stated that he would prefer to win the prize money than for his wife to take home the title and the money.

Biggie had separated the pair in the house, and each housemate was competing individually for the money.

While discussing with his colleagues, he shared his decision with them and gave reason for saying such.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng