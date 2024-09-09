Nine housemates are now facing possible eviction in the 7th week on the BBNaija No Loose Guard show

Big Brother introduced a twist, whereby housemates did their nominations in the presence of their colleagues

The list of nine housemates facing eviction as well as Big Brother’s twist caused a huge buzz on social media

The BBNaija No Loose Guard season has introduced another twist to the nomination process, to the surprise of fans.

During the seventh week on the show, the housemates were given pieces of paper to write down the names of two housemates they wanted to face possible eviction. Nominations are usually done secretly in the Diary Room.

However, to the surprise of fans and viewers, Big Brother had the housemates sit in the lounge and come out one after the other to publicly announce the names of the two people they nominated. All these were done in front of their peers.

After the nominations, nine out of the 16 housemates were called up to face possible eviction. They are Kellyrae, Kassia, Ben, Chizoba, Sooj, Topher, Victoria, Shaun, and Ozee.

The Head of House, TJay had immunity while Topher was automatically put up for eviction as a punishment for nominating just one housemate instead of two.

How the housemates nominated below:

Kassia: Sooj and Topher

Shaun: Chizoba and Kellyrae

Anita: Ozee and Shaun

Ozee: Ben and Kassia

Wanni: Kellyrae and Sooj

Onyeka: Kellyrae and Victoria

Victoria: Sooj and Chizoba

Sooj: Kassia and Kellyrae

Handi: Sooj and Kellyrae

Kellyrae: Onyeka and Shaun

Chizoba: Victoria and Kellyrae

Topher: Victoria

Nelly: Victoria and Ozee

Ben: Victoria and Kassia

Ocee: Ben and Nelly

TJay: Kassia and Sooj

Total nominations:

Kassia: 4

Shaun: 2

Anita: 0

Ozee: 2

Wanni: 0

Onyeka: 1

Victoria: 5

Sooj: 5

Handi: 0

Kellyrae: 6

Chizoba: 2

Topher: 1

Nelly: 1

Ben: 2

Ocee: 0

TJay: HOH immunity

What fans said about the nominations

The new method of nominations caused a huge buzz on social media. While some fans wondered why Kellyrae and Kassia were put up, others said the new nomination style was because the housemates were not bringing drama. Read what some of them had to say below:

rutherford_ose:

“We all know that Victoria, Kellyrae and Kassia are not going anywhere.”

A_dikass:

“The peace in the house is too much 😂😂😂 big brother wan bring enmity.”

Iamhopeezea:

“The Gang up on Vic, Kelly and Kassia🙌 chaiii. Maybe I go vote this week.”

Gladysogwu:

“Biggie wan start fight.😂😂. No more boredom😂😂.”

daniella_sommie:

“What did Kelly Kassia and Victoria do to these housemates na 😂.”

nengi_ozo_erica247:

“Family reunion is over😂.”

chim_ama_kaa:

“Una get mind nominate pple wey Dey sow cloth for una for every wager😂😂.”

amrahhadid:

“But is fighting actually content? Other seasons had fights, let this one be different. Peace, love and light is good for a change.”

Oliviaokonkwo1:

“Most of you sha, I’m sorry but if your favs are not nominated, is it me they will nominate???? It’s a game ooooooo.”

callme_nahomiee:

“Biggie just had to do this to remind them that this is a game and not a family reunion lol.. I love this .. let the body hitting begins😂😂😂.”

Omidanifedayo:

“See as dem still dey laugh to each other? They won't give content 😂😂😂.”

Mosh_creations:

“Biggie really wants vawulence in that house coz what fire dynamics is this? 🤣”

Mz_oluwatoyosi:

“Omooo this thing no funny ooo....wetin Victoria do them. Then kellyrae and sooj omoooo.”

omidanifedayo:

“See as dem still dey laugh? Dey came for family meeting 😂.”

Beautytrapbar:

“Wetin Kelly do una??? Anyways we go harder again.”

Tharah_c:

“Kelly, Victoria, Kassia wentin una do this people 😂.”

Litney_official:

“Kelly Rae don suffer. As dem no gree give us drama, Biggie is forcing them to😂.”

omobolanle__abike:

“This nomination go cause wahala this week o😂.”

BBN Ocee discovers Kassia, Kellyrae's marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that BBNaija No Loose Guard housemate Ocee Mbadiwe declared that his colleagues Kassia and Kellyrae are married couples.

It is no longer news that Kellyrae and Kassia, aka Double Kay, got on the BBNaija show as a married couple who refused to disclose their status to their colleagues.

However, their closeness raised the suspicions of their housemates, including Ocee. Just recently, Ocee Mbadiwe, Kassia and Kellyrae were in the kitchen area when the lawyer asked the couple questions about their last names.

