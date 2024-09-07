Former housemate of Big Brother Naija show, Angel Smith, has flaunted her alleged engagement ring in a video sighted online

In the clip, she was with Ilebaye Odiniya, who finally announced the wedding date and they both gushed over it

After showing her ring, Angel said it was not demure but that it was as rock as they both laughed cheerfully

Reality show star, Angel Smith, has allegedly announced her engagement and showed off her engagement ring in a new video sighted online.

Legit.ng had reported that the former housemate was said to have broken up with her lover, Soma However, she later addressed the issue.

In the recording making the rounds, Angel was with llebaye Odinaya, winner of the All Stars edition of the reality show.

Angel showed off the alleged engagement ring and said that it was not demure but a rock.

llebaye shares wedding date

In the video, Ilebaye Odiniya, was sitting beside Angel and goofing with her. She claimed that the wedding will take place in January 2025.

She first apologised that she was not supposed to make the announcement, but it slipped out of her mouth.

In another video sighted by Legit.ng, Angel said that people should not bother to guess who her lover was. She added that they shouldn't guess if she was indeed engaged as well.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed Angel Smith's video. Here are some of the comments below:

Soma speaks on relationship with Angel

Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija housemate made it to the front line of blogs after his appearance on TV.

The reality TV star was a guest on Channels TV, where he was asked how far he was going with his girlfriend, Angel.

The upcoming musician ignited reactions with how he replied to the question and tried to divert the topic.

