Back to the Future cast now: where are the talented actors?

Back to the Future, which hit the theatres in July 1985, was among American history's highest-grossing and most iconic films. It was inducted into the National Film Registry as one of the most culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant films ever made, garnering a vast global fanbase. But where is the Back to the Future cast now?

From (L-R) Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Casey Likes, and Roger Bart attend the "Back To The Future: The Musical" gala performance. Photo: Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Back to the Future's storyline follows a teenager, Marty McFly, who travels back to 1955 to meet his young parents-to-be. It was followed by releasing the second and third films, which became one of the most-viewed comedy movie trilogies. Some of the Back to the Future cast now are still acting, while others are unfortunately deceased.

Where is the Back to the Future cast now?

The movie's undeniable success significantly impacted its cast, with most actors winning roles for other global hits. From Michael J. Fox to Christopher Llyod and Lea Thompson, it is evident that the film opened doors for their acting careers. Here is what to know about the actors' lives now.

Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly

Michael J. Fox at the film 'Back to the Future' premiere in 1985 (L). The actor at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts (R). Photo: Fox Photos, Wyatt/Getty Images (Modified by author)

Michael J. Fox played the protagonist Marty McFly in the Back to the Future franchise. He was director Robert Zemeckis' first choice for the role but came in later to replace Eric Stoltz.

Despite enjoying his part in the film, Michael J. Fox appeared in more movies, including Family Ties, Casualties of War, Teen Wolf, The Secret of My Success, Spin City, and Rescue Me. He announced his retirement from acting in 2000 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1998.

However, he returned to entertainment with his NBC sitcom The Michael Fox Show, where he starred from 2013 to 2014. Marty McFly now runs the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which helps find a cure for the disease.

Christopher Lloyd as Emmett "Doc" Brown

Christopher Lloyd as Doc (L). The actor poses at the Michael J. Fox Foundation opening night gala performance (R). Photo: @docemmetbrown88 on Instagram, Bruce Glikas/WireImage (modified by author)

Full name: Christopher Allen Lloyd

Christopher Allen Lloyd Date of birth: 22 October 1938

22 October 1938 Place of birth: Stamford, Connecticut, United States

Christopher Lloyd played Dr. Emmett Brown, an eccentric time-travelling machine inventor. Before taking the role in Back to the Future, Lloyd had a successful screen debut with his role in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975).

Christopher Lloyd has had an impressive acting career. He has appeared in many films and television shows, including Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Addams Family, Granite Flats, 12 Monkeys, The Big Bang Theory, and The Mandalorian.

He has also taken voice acting roles in films like DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp, Anastasia, and Over the Garden Wall. Currently, Christopher Lloyd plays the villain Hacker's voice in Cyberchase.

Lea Thompson as Lorraine Baines-McFly

Lea Thompson as Lorraine Baines-McFly (L). The actress arrives at Nevada Ballet Theatre (R). Photo: @backtothefuture_italia on Instagram, Denise Truscello/WireImage (modified by author)

Full name: Lea Katherine Thompson

Lea Katherine Thompson Date of birth: 31 May 1961

31 May 1961 Place of birth: Rochester, Minnesota, United States

Lea Thompson played Lorraine Baines-McFly, Marty's mother, in all timelines. Following her role in the film, Lea was featured in several movies and shows, including SpaceCamp, Caroline in The City, For the People, Jane Doe, and Freeform.

She also had a long-running role on Switched at Birth, where she played Kathryn Kennish. Lea Thompson also enjoyed small but impactful roles on Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero, Scorpion, Star Trek: Picard, The Goldbergs, and Stargirl.

She participated in the 19th season of Dancing with the Stars and finished sixth place. Lea is currently a TV and film director and is the force behind her daughters' successful roles in The Year of Spectacular Men.

Claudia Wells as Jennifer Parker

Claudia Wells as Jennifer Parker (L). Claudia attends the 2023 Kids In The Spotlight Film Awards (R). Photo: @fandomeliminationgame on Instagram, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images (modified by author)

Full name: Claudia Wells

Claudia Wells Date of birth: 5 July 1966

5 July 1966 Place of birth: Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Claudia Wells played Marty's girlfriend in the film. Although she did not appear as much as Jennifer Parker in Back to the Future, her brief role was a breakthrough for her acting career.

She stepped back from acting when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Wells returned to acting in 2008 when she reprised her role as Jeniffer in the Back to the Future video games.

She also appeared briefly in the sci-fi film Alien Armageddon (2011). Claudia Wells currently runs her men's designer clothing store, Armani Wells, which she opened in 1991 in Los Angeles.

Crispin Glover as George McFly

Crispin Glover as George McFly (L). The actor attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with "Lucky Day" (R). Photo: @george._.mcfly on Instagram, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images (modified by author)

Full name: Crispin Hellion Glover

Crispin Hellion Glover Date of birth: 20 April 1964

20 April 1964 Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Crispin Glover played George McFly, Marty's father. Jeffrey Weissman later replaced him in the movie's sequels. Crispin Glover has had successful roles in several mainstream films, including Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Alice in Wonderland, and Hot Tub Time Machine.

Crispin Glover began releasing his music in the late 1980s before starting his company, Volcanic Eruptions, to produce his movies. He also had a recurring role on American Gods (2017-2021) and appeared in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities episode.

Thomas F. Wilson as Biff Tannen

Thomas F. Wilson as Biff Tannen (L). Thomas attends the Osaka Comic Con 2024 opening ceremony at Intex Osaka (R). Photo: @biff._.tannen_ on Instagram, Jun Sato/WireImage (modified by author)

Full name: Thomas Francis Wilson Jr.

Thomas Francis Wilson Jr. Date of birth: 15 April 1959

15 April 1959 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Thomas F. Wilson played the bully Biff Tannen, who was the primary obstacle preventing Marty from uniting his parents. In the movie sequels, he also reprised his role as Biff, Griff, and Buford "Mad Dog" Tannen.

After successful roles in the film, Thomas starred in another iconic TV show and has performed voice-overs for series and movies like SpongeBob SquarePants. In addition to acting, Thomas F. Tannen is also a stand-up comedian and podcast host.

He released his first stand-up comedy special, Tom Wilson: Bigger Than You, in 2009. He is also famous for his Biff's Question Song, which he used to answer the most frequently asked questions about Back to the Future.

Wendie Jo Sperber as Linda McFly

Wendie Jo Sperber as Linda McFly (L). The actress at El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, California (R). Photo: @backtothefuturechile on Facebook, Mike Guastella/WireImage (modified by author)

Full name: Wendie Jo Sperber

Wendie Jo Sperber Date of birth: 15 September 1958

15 September 1958 Place of birth: Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States

Wendie Jo Sperber was already known for her role in Wanna Hold Your Hand (1978) and Bachelor Party (1984) before joining Back to the Future as Linda McFly. She also appeared in all three movies before starring in other hits like Women in Prison and Babes.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997, which forced her to step back from acting. Wendie Jo Sperber founded the weSPARK Cancer Support Center in 2001 to help families affected by the illness. Unfortunately, she succumbed to the same disease in 2005, leaving behind two children.

Marc McClure as Dave McFly

Marc McClure as Dave McFly (L). McClure arrives at the Dolby Theatre (R). Photo: @backtothefuture_italia on Instagram, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage (modified by author)

Full name: Marc McClure

Marc McClure Date of birth: 31 March 1957

31 March 1957 Place of birth: San Mateo, California, United States

Marc McClure played Marty's older brother, Dave McFly, who worked at Burger King at the film's beginning. Marc McClure has appeared in hits like The Shield, Nash Bridges, Smallville, Powerless, and Ed.

He also featured in several best-selling TV shows like Once an Eagle, Hunter, Happy Days, and Cold Base. His other notable roles include Boris in Freaky Friday and Officer Ben Sadowsky in Justice League.

George DiCenzo as Sam Baines

George DiCenzo as Sam Baines(L). The actor during a promotional photo for ABC TV (R). Photo: @fandomeliminationgame on Instagram, Bob D'Amico via Getty Images (modified by author)

Full name: George Ralph DiCenzo

George Ralph DiCenzo Date of birth: 21 April 1940

21 April 1940 Place of birth: New Haven, Connecticut, United States

George DiCenzo was a versatile American character actor, voice actor, and acting teacher hailing from New Haven, Connecticut. With nearly three decades of career, he also worked as an associate producer for the gothic soap opera Dark Shadows (1966-1971).

DiCenzo is best known for his live-action role as Sam Baines, Marty McFly's grandfather, in the iconic time-travel film Back to the Future.

He also gained recognition for his roles as astronaut John Blackstar in Blackstar and Hordak in She-Ra: Princess of Power. George DiCenzo passed away on 9 August 2010, at the age of 70, due to sepsis (blood poisoning).

Frances Lee McCain as Stella Baines

Frances Lee McCain as Stella Baines (L). The actress attends the Chiller Theatre Expo Spring 2022 (R). Photo: @fandomeliminationgame on Instagram, Bobby Bank/Getty Images (modified by author)

Full name: Frances Lee McCain

Frances Lee McCain Date of birth: 28 July 1944

28 July 1944 Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

Frances Lee McCain started her film and television career following her role in A Streetcar Named Desire. Throughout the 1970s, Frances Lee appeared in various TV series and miniseries, such as Washington: Behind Closed Doors and an episode of Quincy ME titled Eye of the Needle.

In 1985, she played Stella Baines, Lorraine Baines's mother (portrayed by Lea Thompson), in Back to the Future. The following year, she took on the role of Mrs. Lachance, mother of Gordie Lachance, in the drama film Stand by Me.

Donald Fullilove as Mayor Goldie Wilson

Donald Fullilove as Mayor Goldie Wilson (L). Fullilove attends the "Back To The Future: The Musical" R). Photo: @fandomeliminationgame on Instagram, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images (modified by author)

Full name: Donald Fullilove

Donald Fullilove Date of birth: 16 May 1958

16 May 1958 Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States

Donald Fullilove is an known primarily for his voice work. He played Mayor Goldie Wilson in the 1985 film Back to the Future and his grandson, Goldie Wilson III, a hovermobile salesman, in Back to the Future Part II (1989).

He also voiced Chuck E. Duck in the Toy Story short film Partysaurus Rex. Since 2009, Donald Fullilove has had a recurring role as Reginald the Koala on American Dad!

James Tolkan as Mr. Strickland

James Tolkan as Mr. Strickland (L). The actor at The Winter Garden Theatre(R). Photo: @80’sUniverse on Facebook, Bruce Glikas/WireImage (R) (modified by author)

Full name: James Stewart Tolkan

James Stewart Tolkan Date of birth: 20 June 1931

20 June 1931 Place of birth: Calumet, Calumet Township, Michigan, United States

James Tolkan is widely recognized for his portrayal of Mr. Strickland in Back to the Future (1985) and Back to the Future Part II (1989). James Tolkan is known for his roles as an authoritative or comedic figure.

Tolkan has been prominent in numerous films and television series throughout his career. His television guest appearances include shows such as The Hat Squad, Naked City, Remington Steele, Miami Vice, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Who was first cast for Back to the Future?

Michael J. Fox was the first choice for the role of Marty McFly, but initially, he wasn't available due to his commitment to the TV show Family Ties. Eric Stoltz was cast in the role and even filmed several scenes, but the filmmakers decided he wasn't the right fit for the character.

How much money did Back to the Future make?

Back to the Future was a huge box office success, grossing over $388 million worldwide. It became the highest-grossing film of 1985. The franchise continued its success with two sequels.

What is the most famous Back to the Future quote?

The two most famous quotes are "I hate manure!" and "Why don't you make like a tree and get out of here?" The first quote is famously used whenever a pile of manure gets dumped on him, a recurring gag throughout all three Back to the Future movies.

The Back to the Future actors have showcased successful screen careers since the first film's release. While some actors have retired and others succumbed to their illness, the remaining Back to the Future cast now maintains a strong connection with their fans through various screen and off-screen projects.

