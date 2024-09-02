Clue cast then and now: where are the cast members today?

Clue is an American comedy-crime film released in 1985. It is an interesting movie with significant success due to its storyline and talented cast members. But where are the Clue cast members today? Discover what the cast members are up to now.

Clue cast members Martin Mull, Jane Wiedlin, and Michael McKean. Photo: Roy Rochlin, Duane Prokop, Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Written by John Landis, Jonathan Lynn, and Anthony E. Pratt, Clue narrates the story of six guests who go to a strange mansion at their host's invitation. After discovering their host’s murder, the guests must collaborate with the mansion staff to uncover the killer, and time is of the essence as more bodies continue to be discovered. The film, one of the best of the 1980s, has left many wondering where the cast members are. The Clue cast consists of diverse talents, some of whom still thrive in today's entertainment scenes.

Where are the Clue cast members now?

The 1985 comedy-crime movie brought several actors into the entertainment limelight. While some have passed away, others are alive and have grown to become revered figures in various entertainment fronts. Here is a list of the main actors in Clue.

1. Eileen Brennan as Mrs. Peacock

Eileen Brennan smiles as she takes a portrait photo (L). The actress attends a film premiere in Beverly Hills, California (R). Photo: CBS, Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Verla Eileen Regina Brennen

: Verla Eileen Regina Brennen Date of birth : 3 September 1932

: 3 September 1932 Date of death : 28 July 2013

: 28 July 2013 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress

Actress Eileen Brennan portrays Mrs. Peacock in the 1985 comedy-crime film. Before her role in the movie, she was an already established actress with several acting credits and honours, including an Oscar nomination for her role in Private Benjamin. She had approximately 127 credits, and her notable roles include starring in Murder by Death, Jeepers Creepers, Will & Grace, and 7th Heaven.

Where is Eileen Brennan today? The actress passed away on 28 July 2013 in Burbank, California. She succumbed to bladder cancer at the age of 80. She was married to British poet and photographer David John Lampson and is survived by two sons: Patrick Brennan, an actor and Samuel John Lampson, a singer.

2. Tim Curry as Wadsworth

Tim Curry poses for a portrait photo (L). Curry attends the 38th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Mike Nichols (R). Photo: David Montgomery, Frank Trapper (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Timothy James Curry

: Timothy James Curry Date of birth : 19 April 1946

: 19 April 1946 Place of birth : Grappenhall, Warrington, United Kingdom

: Grappenhall, Warrington, United Kingdom Profession: Actor, singer

Tim Curry is an English film and voice actor who plays the role of Wadsworth in Clue. His acting career started in 1970 before he was featured in the movie when he debuted in the TV series Ace of Wands. He gained more prominence in 1974 when he starred in Napolean and Love as Eugene.

Today, Tim Curry is an established actor in Hollywood with over 240 credits as a voice and film actor. His prominent films and TV series include Congo, Young Justice, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Me, Eloise. Besides acting, he is a singer with five albums, and some of his top hits are Toxic Love, I Can Make You a Man, and I’m Going Home.

What happened to Tim Curry? He suffered a major stroke in July 2012. As a result, he has ever since been using a wheelchair and has majorly focused on voice acting and singing.

3. Christopher Lloyd as Professor Plum

Christopher Lloyd at a movie scene in 1985 (L). The actor attends a night gala performance at The Winter Garden Theatre in New York City (R). Photo: Universal, Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Christopher Allen Lloyd

: Christopher Allen Lloyd Date of birth : 22 October 1938

: 22 October 1938 Place of birth : Stamford, Connecticut, United States

: Stamford, Connecticut, United States Profession: Actor

Christopher Lloyd was among the main cast members of Clue in 1985, portraying the slightly creepy Professor Plum. He gained prominence in the acting world in the 1970s when he appeared in films such as Three Warriors, Goin’ South, The Lady in Red, Taxi, and Back to the Future. He has won multiple acting awards, including three Primetime Emmys.

Even though he is old, Christopher Lloyd thrives in acting. Some of his most recent credits include starring in the 2024 films and TV series Tooned Out, Guns & Moses, Hacks, and Knuckles. As for his personal life, he has been married to real estate agent Lisa Loiacono since 2016. He was married to Catharine Dallas Dixon Boyd, Kay Tornborg, Carol Ann Vanek, and Jane Walker Wood.

4. Michael McKean as Mr. Green

Michael McKean poses for a photo (L). McKean attends the opening night of a film on Broadway at Studio 54 (R). Photo: Bettmann, Dominik Bindl (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michael John McKean

: Michael John McKean Date of birth : 17 October 1947

: 17 October 1947 Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Profession: Actor, comedian, screenwriter, composer, singer, musician

Michael McKean stars in Clue as Mr. Green. He started his acting career in the late 1970s and is known for his various roles, such as David St. Hubbins in This Is Spinal Tap, Lenny Kosnowski in Laverne & Shirley, and Eddie Winslow in Used Cars.

Today, Michael McKean boasts over 250 acting credits and has received several acting honours, including an Oscar nomination. He has also made a mark in the music industry as a member of the Spinal Tap band, where he is the lead vocalist. Some of the band's notable songs are Big Bottom, Hell Hole, Heavy Duty, and Cups and Cakes. He was previously part of The Left Banke band in 1967.

Michael McKean married actress, singer, and songwriter Annette O'Toole in 1999. He was previously married to Susan Russell, with whom he had two children, Colin and Fletcher.

5. Martin Mull as Colonel Mustard

Martin Mull takes for a portrait photo (L). Mull attends the Television Academy reception for Emmy-nominated performers (R). Photo: Harry Langdon, Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Martin Eugene Mull

: Martin Eugene Mull Date of birth : 18 August 1943

: 18 August 1943 Date of death : 27 June 2024

: 27 June 2024 Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Comic actor, musician, painter

Actor Martin Mull was Colonel Mustard in Clue. He was a musician, painter, and comic actor who rose to fame in 1976 as Barth Gimble in Mary Hartman. He also had prominent roles in Fernwood Tonight and America 2-Night before he was featured in Clue.

After starring in Clue in 1985, he continued his prolific acting career, starring in about 140 films and TV series until his demise. The American actor passed away in Los Angeles, California, on 27 June 2024 after battling a long illness. He is survived by his widow, vocalist Wendy Haas, and daughter, TV writer Maggie Rose Mull. Before Wendy, he was married to Sandra Baker and Kristin Johnson.

6. Lesley Ann Warren as Miss Scarlet

Lesley Ann Warren poses at an art studio (L). Warren attends the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night screening of "Pulp Fiction" (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lesley Ann Warren

: Lesley Ann Warren Date of birth : 16 August 1946

: 16 August 1946 Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Profession: Actress, singer, dancer

Lesley Ann Warren portrays Miss Scarlet in the 1985 film. She is a dancer, singer and actress, but she is most prominent for her acting career, which started in 1963. Besides Clue, her other famous acting credits include Cinderella, Victor/Victoria, and Desperate Housewives.

The New York-born actress still plays an active role in the film industry and has been featured in over 130 films and TV series. Her recent roles include appearances in The Bay House, Panhandle, and It Snows All the Time. Lesley Ann Warren was married to film producer and ex-hairdresser Jon Peters between 1967 and 1975 before marrying actor Ron Taft in 2000. She is film producer Christopher Peters' mother.

7. Colleen Camp as Yvette

Colleen Camp at the 'Rat Race' premiere at Loew's Cineplex Odeon Cinema (L). Camp at Lee Daniels' "The Deliverance" Los Angeles Premiere (R). Photo: Ron Galella Ltd, Presley Ann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Colleen Celeste Camp

: Colleen Celeste Camp Date of birth : 7 June 1953

: 7 June 1953 Place of birth : San Francisco, California, United States

: San Francisco, California, United States Profession: Character actress, film producer

Colleen Camp, an American actress and film producer, portrays Yvette in Clue. She debuted in acting in 1973, playing a minor role, but she was not popular until she starred as the lead actor in The Swinging Cheerleaders in 1974. Before being featured in Clue, she already made a name for herself in Hollywood, appearing in several films and TV series.

The Clue actress has starred in over 160 films and TV series, with her recent appearances including The Trainer, Wild Eye and Wicked, and All Happy Families. She is also set to appear in yet-to-be-released films like The Deliverance and Stiletto.

Colleen Camp's marriage to Paramount executive John Goldwyn in 1986 ended in 2001. The ex-couple had a daughter, actress Emily Goldwyn. She is currently engaged to Garrett Moore.

8. Jane Wiedlin as The Singing Telegram Girl

Jane Wiedlin poses for a portrait photo (L). Wiedlin at the 28th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street (R). Photo: Aaron Rapoport, Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jane Marie Genevieve Wiedlin

: Jane Marie Genevieve Wiedlin Date of birth : 20 May 1958

: 20 May 1958 Place of birth : Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, United States

: Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, United States Profession: Musician, singer, actress

Jane Wiedlin portrays The Singing Telegram Girl in Clue. Her appearance in the movie was her acting debut, and she has since then been featured in multiple films and TV series, including Sleeping Beauty, Firecracker, Culture Shock, and HoneyBee. She is still active in the film industry, boasting approximately 56 acting credits.

In addition to acting, she is a big wig in the music industry. Jane Wiedlin is a member of two music groups, The Go-Go's and The Hex Girls, and was previously part of the Frosted band. She also leads a successful solo music career and has released four studio albums with several tracks such as Blue Kiss, Foggy Notion, Fur, and Cool Places.

The actress is not currently married but is dating musical artist Travis Kasperbauer. Her ex-spouses are David Trotter and Ged Malone.

9. Madeline Kahn as Mrs. White

Madeline Kahn takes a photo while attending an event in New York (L). Kahn attends an awards luncheon at The Grand Ballroom (R). Photo: Jack Mitchell, Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Madeline Gail Wolfson

: Madeline Gail Wolfson Date of birth : 29 September 1942

: 29 September 1942 Date of death : 3 December 1999

: 3 December 1999 Place of birth : Boston, Massachusetts, United States

: Boston, Massachusetts, United States Profession: Actress, comedian, singer

Madeline Kahn portrays Mrs. White in the 1985 film. She was a renowned comedian, singer, and actress who became famous due to her comedic acting style in movies such as What's Up, Doc?, Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety, and History of the World. Madeline was also in music and released several hits, including I’m Tired, Sing After Me, and Getting Married Today.

The actress and singer died on 3 December 1999 in the United States. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1998 and succumbed to the disease a year later after it quickly spread in her body.

10. Lee Ving as Mr. Boddy

Lee Ving performs at a music concert (L). The actor attends the Chiller Theatre Autograph Expo Spring 2024 at Parsippany Hilton (R). Photo: Alison Braun, Bobby Bank (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lee James Jude Capallero

: Lee James Jude Capallero Date of birth : 10 April 1950

: 10 April 1950 Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Guitarist, singer, actor

Lee Ving stars in Clue as Mr. Boddy. He debuted in film in 1981 and appeared in American Pop, Flashdance, The Wild Life, and Streets of Fire. He has made significant progress, with approximately 30 acting credits.

Lee Ving is a big name in the music industry. He is the frontman of the American rock band Fear. Established in 1977, the six-member American band has six studio albums and is famous for hits such as Let’s Have a War, Fresh Flesh, Foreign Policy, and Public Hangings.

Which Clue cast members have died?

Three Clue cast members have passed away. Eileen Brennan (Mrs. Peacock) succumbed to bladder cancer on 28 July 2013, Martin Mull (Colonel Mustard) passed away on 27 June 2024 after a long illness, and Madeline Kahn (Mrs. White) died of ovarian cancer on 3 December 1999.

Where are the Clue actors now?

As of writing, three actors, Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull, and Madeline Kahn, have passed away, while the rest have progressed with their acting careers, and some have ventured into other fields, such as music.

The Clue cast comprises diverse talents, including veteran actors and newbies who have become established actors in the film industry today. While a few have passed away, others have progressed and made a name for themselves in other industries, such as music. Undoubtedly, the actors have individually made significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting article about the Happy Days cast. For lovers of sitcoms, it is one of the best TV series of the 1970s. The cast brings together talented actors who have played their roles well to create a captivating storyline.

Who are the cast members of Happy Days, and what are they up to today? After the sitcom ended in 1984, the actors charted different career paths. While others continued with acting, some opted for other ventures and excelled. Read this article to find out more about each of them.

Source: Legit.ng