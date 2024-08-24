Kellyrae has stated that he and his wife, Kassia, are on the reality show to win the N100 million prize money

In a video making the rounds, the housemate was with his wife, and they were having a special conversation about their strategy

What the two of them discussed sparked excitement among their fans as they prayed for their declaration to come to pass

A video of Big Brother Naija stars, Kellyrae and Kassia, has been sighted when they were discussing their plan to win the reality show.

In the recording, Kellyrae told his wife, Kassia, that they were on the show to win the N100 million prize money, so she should not lose guard.

Kellyrae says Doublekay will win the prize money. Photo credit@kellyrae/@bbronaija

He listed a few things they were not to do, which can affect their winning strategy, and asked Kassia if she understood what he was saying.

Kellyrae lists what not to do

In the recording, Kellyrae noted that being his wife was not an issue, but the fact that they were partners competing for the prize money.

According to him, Kassia wouldn't have an issue with someone without him reacting. He noted that he doesn't want a situation where he will have to fight or quarrel because of her attitude.

Fans of the two housemates prayed for them and stated that Kellyrae's declaration would come to pass.

Recall that the male housemate and Kassia had pledged that they were not going to act as a married couple on the reality show.

A few weeks ago, a video of Kellyrae saying that he gave Kassia permission to flirt but set boundaries for her had also surfaced online.

Reactions trail Kellyrae's speech to Kassia

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@Ebyfyn:

"And yes #DoubleKay will win."

@darrenaris200:

“We are here to win together. Kellyrae to his wife, Kassia."

@Michell08557209:

"A partner who wants the best for you two. Doublekay the show. I need my own partner now."

@Phynest19:

"From your mouth to God's ear, inshallah you will win it."

@Ahujachim:

"And win they will."

@bolybae123:

"Yes inshallah you and your wife will win that 100million."

@Obvious1925:

"Why is Kellys voice so charming ,abeg guy is so calm."

@Godisgoodyouknw:

"And yes they we will. From your mouth to God's ears Kellyrae. Doublekay for the money."

@Amanda_E__:

"And shall it be in Jesus Christ name, Amen."

Kellyrae and Kassia share kiss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Big Brother Naija stars were caught under the cover of dark sharing a very romantic moment.

The BBNaija partners entered Biggie's house under the pretence of just being friends, even though they were married.

A clip of them sharing a very sultry moment after spending weeks apart sparked massive reactions online.

