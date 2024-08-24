BBN 9: Video of Kellyrae Telling Wife, Kassia, They Will Win Trend: “From Your Mouth to God’s Ear”
- Kellyrae has stated that he and his wife, Kassia, are on the reality show to win the N100 million prize money
- In a video making the rounds, the housemate was with his wife, and they were having a special conversation about their strategy
- What the two of them discussed sparked excitement among their fans as they prayed for their declaration to come to pass
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A video of Big Brother Naija stars, Kellyrae and Kassia, has been sighted when they were discussing their plan to win the reality show.
In the recording, Kellyrae told his wife, Kassia, that they were on the show to win the N100 million prize money, so she should not lose guard.
He listed a few things they were not to do, which can affect their winning strategy, and asked Kassia if she understood what he was saying.
Kellyrae lists what not to do
In the recording, Kellyrae noted that being his wife was not an issue, but the fact that they were partners competing for the prize money.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
According to him, Kassia wouldn't have an issue with someone without him reacting. He noted that he doesn't want a situation where he will have to fight or quarrel because of her attitude.
Fans of the two housemates prayed for them and stated that Kellyrae's declaration would come to pass.
Recall that the male housemate and Kassia had pledged that they were not going to act as a married couple on the reality show.
A few weeks ago, a video of Kellyrae saying that he gave Kassia permission to flirt but set boundaries for her had also surfaced online.
See the post here:
Reactions trail Kellyrae's speech to Kassia
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of the comments below:
@Ebyfyn:
"And yes #DoubleKay will win."
@darrenaris200:
“We are here to win together. Kellyrae to his wife, Kassia."
@Michell08557209:
"A partner who wants the best for you two. Doublekay the show. I need my own partner now."
@Phynest19:
"From your mouth to God's ear, inshallah you will win it."
@Ahujachim:
"And win they will."
@bolybae123:
"Yes inshallah you and your wife will win that 100million."
@Obvious1925:
"Why is Kellys voice so charming ,abeg guy is so calm."
@Godisgoodyouknw:
"And yes they we will. From your mouth to God's ears Kellyrae. Doublekay for the money."
@Amanda_E__:
"And shall it be in Jesus Christ name, Amen."
Kellyrae and Kassia share kiss
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Big Brother Naija stars were caught under the cover of dark sharing a very romantic moment.
BBNaija: Solomon Buchi lambastes KelIyrae & Kassia for taking marriage to reality show: "Dem go win"
The BBNaija partners entered Biggie's house under the pretence of just being friends, even though they were married.
A clip of them sharing a very sultry moment after spending weeks apart sparked massive reactions online.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng