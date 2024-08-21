Solomon Buchi has reacted to the fact that a married couple was part of the housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show

He said that Kassia and Kellyrae don't have respect for the marriage institution, which was why they decided to play with their union

In response to his post, fans took to the comment section to blast him as they rallied support for Kellyrae and Kassia

Popular Life coach, Solomon Buchi, has reacted after realising that two housemates, Kassia and Kellyrae, are married despite participating in the reality show.

In a post sighted on social media, Buchi noted that the two have no respect for the marriage institution. According to him, there was a time people believed one had sense just because the person was married.

He noted that things had changed, and married couple are the ones going for a reality show that thrives on immorality and romantic affairs.

However, fans of Kellyrae and Kassia would have none of what Solomon Buchi said about them. They blasted the life coach and said they were rooting for the housemates to win the prize money.

Recall that Kellyrae was not happy with Kassia for wrongly touching a male housemate because of her status as a married woman.

The two had also made a pledge not to reveal that they were married while they are on the show.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail what Buchi said about Kellyrae

Netizens reacted to the post made by the life coach about Kellyrae and his wife. Here are some of the comment below:

KelIyrae shares what he told Kassia

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae had stated that he gave his wife permission to vibe and flirt with her new love interest, Toby Forge.

In an interview on the Big Brother Naija show, he mentioned that while Kassia was free to enjoy herself, there were still certain boundaries she needed to respect.

He added that she has been warned about certain things, which he was sure she will not joke with while having fun.

