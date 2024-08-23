Fans are loving the relationship between Ozee Mbadiwe and Victoria of the Shatoria pair as they get closer by the day

While housemates prepared for their tasks, Victoria was busy making costumes for the females

Ozee noticed how stressed and tired she was and decided to make her feel better in his little way

Nigerians are happy about Ozee's relationship with Victoria. They have tagged it as natural and not desperate like the other ships in the Big Brother Naija house.

The housemates have been busy preparing for the week's wager as they woefully lost that of the previous week

Ozee's action towards Victoria stuns fans. Credit: @ozeembadiwe, @victoria_uvo

Source: Instagram

This week, they have all been rooted in the performance while Victoria and Kassia got busy with costumes for the task.

In between, Ozee stepped away to make some noodles. He returned to meet Victoria, where she was working and told her he had made some food and would bring some for her.

Netizens found his gesture very pleasing as they began to see the possibility of a serious ship.

Watch the video here:

Before now, lovers of the show opined that Victoria was too quiet and had no content. However, the narrative is beginning to change as she slips out of her shell.

BBNaija viewers react to Victoria and Ozee's clip

Nigerians who love the show have shared their opinions on the clip. Read some here:

@rahsey111:

"D heart knows what he wants."

@siodaiheb:

"Ozee pities Victoria. Victoria has been following him around and she gave him her earrings as a gift yesterday. There is no ship. It is pity."

@thestellartribe_:

"Friendship goals. Ozee is a kind and caring guy no wonder the ladies fall easily."

@actual_tito:

"Onyeka will soon say Victoria saw her wanting noodles and immediately wanted noodles to."

@kafuiagbenyo:

"My fly girl deserves it."

@alibabe29:

"Friendship grows with time. I love this."

@nnekaopara3:

"Ozee thanks for bringing out d best in her."

@anumudu.chichi:

"Onyeka in d mud."

Shaun claims Wanni’s hands smell of urine

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija Shaun made a jarring statement about his love interest in the house, Wanni (one of the twin pairs).

In a video making the rounds online, Shaun was seen having a conversation with another female in the house.

Shaun's contentious remark about one of the twins spurred massive reactions, with many backing up his claims.

Source: Legit.ng