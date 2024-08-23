BBN Handi Discloses Feelings For Married Kellyrae in Video: "Feel so Comfortable Talking to You"
- The drama in Big Brother Naija house is about to heighten as there seems to be a brewing affection from Handi towards Kellyrae
- Recall that Kellyrae revealed to Biggie that if he weren't married, he would have moved to either Anita or Handi
- In a new clip, Handi was seen expressing her emotional connection to Kellyrae as she pulled him aside for a long chat
Kellyrae has found himself in an awkward situation, as one of the ladies of the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard house has shown interest in him.
Recall that the married Doublekay duo (Kassia and Kellyrae) went into the house disguised as singles to enable them to explore their full potential on the show.
It has been an exhilarating experience for both of them to play with the feelings of their housemates as they try to form emotional attachments with them.
However, in an unexpected turn of events, Handi and Kellyrae were seen having a private conversation earlier. The twin expressed her emotional connection to Kellyrae and added that she does feel very comfortable talking to him.
She also mentioned that it was easy since Kelly and Kassia (his wife) were just friends. In reaction, Kelly spun the conversation as she told her what he had noticed about her and her sister, Wanni.
Watch the video here:
Peeps react to Handi and Kellyrae's clip
Kellyrae and Handi's conversation has sparked many online relations. Read some comments below:
@Ebyfyn:
"Kelly Rae agba cooker cook that thing. See how he turned it around."
@Abbietrendsh:
"Ah handi leave our husband alone o."
@eezzibillions:
"Hmmm , hmmm, ehnnnnn! Kelly shouldn’t allow Handi to apply pressure o. I don’t want to see KASSIA hold your man please."
BBNaija: Solomon Buchi lambastes KelIyrae & Kassia for taking marriage to reality show: "Dem go win"
@KarascoUpdate:
"I feel, I feel" better hold urself bros, ur wife dey nearby, cos d feelings dun dey much."
@Leticia12282981:
"After nominating him hmm."
@orelopejr:
"Kelly: Big on friendship, mama say Big on relationship."
@Oke77802326:
"The day wanni insulted him because of chicken, he started to give them chance, couple with the flourish eviction display."
Evicted Toby Forge heartbroken
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, recently evicted housemate Toby Forge was in shock after discovering that his love interest, Kassia, is married.
Recall that the Doublekay duo went into the house disguising themselves as singles to enable them to explore their full potential on the show.
Kassia smote Toby Forge, who constantly professed love to her. Still, unfortunately, he got to find out her real status following his eviction.
