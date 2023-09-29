A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Aderombi Martins known as Dee-One, has criticised one of his colleagues, Hazel Onou, known as Whitemoney.

Whitemoney had granted an interview where he talked about his music career, and Dee-One does not like it

In the clip, Dee-One told Whitemeoney to forget about making music because he has lost all his fan base

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

The clip of former Big Brother Naija housemate turned comedian Aderombi Martins, known as Dee-One, disparaging Whitemoney about an interview he granted has surfaced on social media.

Whitemoney, who does not waste time talking about his music career, had given an update on his music.

BBNaija Ex-housemate Dee-One Drags Whitemoney Over Recent Interview, “Stop Wasting Ur Time in Music” Photo Credit @comediandeeone/@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

BBNaija star Dee-One asks Whitemoney to quit music

In the video, Dee-One believes Whitemoney has no business in the music industry and feels he should find something else to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He added that the reality show star has lost many fans, so he shouldn't bother about singing again.

See the clip of Dee-One's advice to Whitemeoney here:

Reactions trail video of Dee-One criticising Whitemoney:

Netizens have reacted to the video of Dee-One taking a swipe at the reality show star because of his music career. They told him to face his comedy first because Whitemoney is more significant than him.

@queen__sanya__:

"Deeone sounds so bitter. White money went to bbn and won, you went to bbn, didn’t win and people don’t even know you. Your comedy is forceful and boring if you’re not aware."

@mrchione:

"If you believe white money will win Grammy gather here ."

@juliet_omor:

"But in the actual sense, Whitemoney big pass you and you know."

@julibeaut:

"Deeone is using WhiteMoney to be famous."

@themabelokpara:

"He is not lieing actually, white money has the most terrible song and I can see myself even listening to it."

@sweetsixtus:

"Deone why all this h*a*t*e ?? Even if he is broke u no get half of his money ... So stop saying $hit abeg ... Envy won killll this one."

@knowdeedee:

"Efe de em own bullet hit am."

@olaoluwilliams:

"Na whitemoney put on searchlight to go find trouble wey no lost from him hand…..I’m not a fan of Dee-One oooo but he spoke FACTS!!!!"

@olayemiesan:

"Physical enemy... Beware of broke comedians... Bitter boy. White money is big.... I will pay to watch him."

@bigbrokelvin:

"But Whitemoney no lie…he’s bigger than Deetwo Abi Deeone."

Dee-One and Whitemoney exchange words

Legit.ng had reported that Dee-One and Whitemoney fought shortly after the Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate was evicted from the reality show.

Dee-One laughed at him for not making it till the show's end. He also called him the worst musician in the history of BBN.

White money in turn responded and advised him to face his struggling career instead of abusing him.

Source: Legit.ng