Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Tacha was recently on Chude Jideonwo's show, where she revealed some things about her personal life that got people talking

During the interview, Tacha revealed that she's currently in love and might even be planning her wedding

The reality TV star made this revelation after she revealed that she had gotten up at 2 am before to cook for her man

Controversial reality TV star Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, recently revealed that she's in a serious relationship and caught many by surprise.

The former BBNaija star was recently on Chude Jideonwo's show, where she spoke about various subjects and some of her recent online activities.

Tacha recently made a shocking revelation about her life, and it's got netizens talking. Photo credit: @symplytacha

Source: Instagram

During the Interview, Tacha revealed that she is in a relationship that might lead to marriage.

After making the revelation, Tacha mocked all her haters, who always said she would never find a man who would want to settle down with her.

Tacha reveals cooking for at 2 am

During the chat with Chude, Tacha spoke about waking up at 2 am to cook for her.

This comment stirred emotions online as the reality TV star famously trolled popular tweep Mummy Zee, who went viral months ago for waking at 4 am to cook for her husband.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Tacha slammed the social media user after she revealed that she gets up every day at 4 am to cook for her husband before he leaves for work.

Tacha also revealed while speaking to Chude that she's currently planning her wedding and might get married without anybody finding out.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail Tacha's interview

See how netizens reacted to the revelation made by Tacha about her love life:

@Larry_King1:

"Literally appears to be her favourite Word."

@JoyMart14:

"I no fit believe her."

@JoyMart14:

"Tacha and lies ehn."

@dauntless_som:

"People dey lie oo."

@garrimandaniel:

"This wan go too suffer with her body odour."

@Hussle69:

"Who eats by 2:00 am??"

@OlamiPlenty_:

"They need to do DNA test for Tacha, na Lai Mohamed be her papa."

@JiokoBlock_:

"After yabbing her for cooking for 4am and now u dey cook 2am… I love the ride."

@TomiWilliamsNG:

"No be this werey Dey call mummy zee foolish and useless for cooking for her husband at midnight? So she sef dey cook for boyfriend at 2am. LIEnus mba."

Why I didn't go for BBNaija Allstars - Tacha

Legit.ng had reported that Tacha had stated why she was not among the housemates who went for the 2023 All-Stars edition.

She made a video saying she was only ready to water down her brand if paid. The footage sparked reactions among fans as they gave their take on her utterance.

Source: Legit.ng