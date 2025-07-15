“What I Saw Living With Buhari For 25 Years”: Pantami Speaks

Prof. Isa Ali Pantami paid tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari, recalling 25 years of personal connection and admiration

He described Buhari as a symbol of unwavering integrity, whose disciplined character and patriotism left a lasting impression

The late president’s remains have been returned to Nigeria, with President Tinubu set to attend the burial in Daura

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, offered an intimate portrayal of the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s character during a condolence visit on Tuesday in Daura, Katsina State.

The visit followed Buhari’s passing in a London hospital on Sunday at the age of 82.

Pantami, who said he lived with the former president for 25 years, characterised Buhari as a leader defined by integrity, patriotism and discipline.

He noted that their longstanding relationship affirmed his belief in the former president’s moral fortitude and commitment to the nation.

“Muhammadu Buhari’s name is synonymous with integrity. One may argue if you don’t know him but for those of us who interacted with him for several years, there is no doubt that his name is synonymous with integrity,” Pantami told journalists.

“I lived with him for 25 years and Almighty is my witness, I have never doubted that integrity through my interactions with him.”

He also stated that Buhari’s legacy would continue through his example of critical thinking and his unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s interests.

Buhari’s body returns from UK

The late president’s remains were flown out of the United Kingdom on a Nigerian Air Force aircraft. The solemn delegation accompanying the body included Vice President Kashim Shettima and President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

President Tinubu is scheduled to be present at the burial ceremony in Daura, as preparations continue to honour Buhari’s lifetime of public service and commitment to national integrity.

