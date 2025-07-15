Video: Tears Flow as Soldiers Carry Buhari’s Body from Plane, Family Watches in Silence
With tearful eyes, the family watched as Nigerian military officers respectfully carried the body of former President Muhammadu Buhari down from the plane.
See the video below:
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.