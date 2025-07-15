The Twitter handle of the Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, was hacked by yet-to-be-identified cybercriminals

The Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, highlights steps taken by the state government's ICT team to track the culprits

Wonosikou assured the public of effective maintenance of the Governor's social media handles

Yola, Adamawa state - The Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri's official X.com page was hacked into by yet-to-be-identified cybercriminals who used the page for malicious activities purportedly aimed at discrediting the office of the governor.

The Adamawa State Governor official X.com page was hacked by cybercriminals for malicious activities purportedly aimed at discrediting the office of the governor. Photo credit - @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that after the hijacking of the profile, several cryptocurrency posts were made on the profile to project the involvement of the Adamawa State Governor in crypto-related activities.

Adamawa govt speaks with Legit.ng

In an interview with Legit.ng, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, recounted the distressing experience during the incident.

"We just woke up one day and discovered that the governor's X account has been hacked, and there was no any warning sign before the hacking, so it took us as a surprise.

"I believe the hacker is just looking for popularity because he knows that the governor is a public figure, therefore he resulted to bringing down all post that has been made about the governor on the handle and brought up his own crypto currency post to tarnish the governor's personality," he explained.

Investigation to unravel criminals

Wonosikou revealed the steps taken by the intelligence department in the state to nail the culprit behind the hack.

"Our special adviser on ICT is worked tireless to recover the account and to track the hacker, it is unfortunate and surprising to discover that an account that has a two step verification and a high cyber security maintenance was hacked." Wonosikou stated.

"The incident didn't affect any parastatals, agencies and the remaining social media handles of the governor, however," he added.

Advanced security steps on social handles

Wonosikou further disclosed that advanced security authentications are being put in place on all official social handles to prevent future occurrences of hijacking by cybercriminals and maintain public trust.

"We assure the public that, there's a high level of cyber security on all the handles to avoid further occurrences of such act and we indulge the public to maintain the trust they have for the governor because, I believe the hacker is just being funny and he is after popularity and nothing more.

"We will notify the public when we recover the account just as we notify them about the hacking, this is to maintain the good relationship between the public and the government

"Cyber crime should be discouraged looking at how young people are very much into technology these days. It is important we stand against such bad social habits that destroys good moral behavior of the public" he concluded

The Adamawa State Governor official X.com page was hacked by cybercriminals for malicious activities purportedly aimed at discrediting the office of the governor. Photo credit - Obidah Fwa

Source: UGC

Governor Fintiri speaks as he regains access

Meanwhile, the latest checks on Tuesday, July 15, by Legit.ng show that the Adamawa state government has regained access to the Twitter account.

Governor Fintiri posted on the account to confirm that he has regained access.

"My account was briefly hijacked by some ambitious fellow! Well, I’m back. And this time, it’s the real Governor tweeting — not a keyboard bandit with delusions of grandeur.

"To my good people of Adamawa: thank you for your patience. Let’s get back to work," he said.

Source: Legit.ng