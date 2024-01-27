The Nigerian social media space recently got very heated after BBNaija star Tacha put Mum Zee on blast

Recall that Mum Zee became a viral sensation after receiving donations for waking up by 4 am to cook for her husband despite being pregnant

Tacha addressed the topic, and Mum Zee fired back on social media, which led to the BBNaija star raining insults on her

BBNaija star Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide was recently at the centre of online controversy after she rained insults on ‘Twitter sweetheart’ Mum Zee.

Mum Zee, who became a viral sensation after her tweet about waking up by 4 am to cook for her husband, earned her gifts and money running into several millions, was involved in the exchange with the reality star.

It all started when Tacha spoke as a guest on her colleague Phyna’s podcast and addressed the topic of Mum Zee waking up to cook for her husband at 4 am. The snippet from the podcast went viral, and a social media user drew the married woman’s attention to what Tacha said about it.

Mum Zee described Tacha as a person without sense. See her post below:

Tacha calls Mum Zee a beggar on Twitter

Shortly after Mum Zee’s reaction went viral, Tacha boldly called her out. The BBNaija star rained a series of insults on the married woman and her family.

According to Tacha, Mum Zee is a homeless thing with no self-esteem. She went on to call her a beggar and advised her to use the funds donated to her to send her daughter to a good school so that she wouldn’t end up hating on women on social media because it is popular to do so.

Tacha was not done with the Twitter personality and in a subsequent post she claimed Mum Zee did not have any personality a few weeks ago with her content only being about her husband.

Nigerians react as Tacha lambastes Mum Zee

The drama between Tacha and Mum Zee soon became a hot topic on social media with many netizens taking sides. While a few of them sided with the BBNaija star, others blasted her and were quick to remind her of her humble beginnings before going for the reality show.

This tweep reminded Tacha that she crowd-funded for money after BBNaija:

Oluwagbouhunmi said Tacha begging for funds after BBNaija is why she has a voice now:

Zeez dug up one of Tacha’s old posts where she asked her fans to donate money to her:

Mayor had this to say about Tacha having tattoo of Davido’s face on her chest:

Remmy Saheed called Tacha a BBNaija dropout:

Bayo Otedola recounted when there was a crowdfund for Tacha:

Chisom said Tacha proved Mum Zee right:

Amber said fans raised Tacha from the slum:

awenti_olivia:

“Anything and any word tacha chooses to use , she’s right . This lady ever since she got funded by the public she’s been doing way too much for her old age.”

Your_headache_:

“But same tacha na product of community begging na. Abi she forget her past life all of a sudden .”

Dhebrachris:

“Mummy Zee should slow down, especially as a pretty mother. She doesn't need all these drags every other day. I don't know how she manages to pull all these trolls. If she is trying to build an image for herself then this is not how to go about it. Fame comes with a price. Make she no go enter where she no fi come out. Unless she is doing all these for Elon's coins.”

poshest_hope:

“But mum zee’s response was uncalled for. She could have made her statement without the !nsultttt. Speaks so much about her person.”

just.coco.o:

“Mumzee deserved that insult from Tacha.. Nigerians should stop being sentimental in this case. Ahh the insult was uncalled for.”

Juls_baybee:

“That woman’s response was unnecessary and uncalled for let’s be honest.”

omarianah:

“The woman go dey regret why she talk put for Tacha matter now.”

Nigerians offer MummyZee scholarships, make cash donations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians had made mouthwatering offers to support Mummy Zee.

Some offers Mummy Zee got include a bed frame, freezer, a satellite dish, and an opportunity to be assisted in relocating to the US with her family, amongst others.

All these came after some women dragged her over the sacrifice she makes for her husband.

