BBNaija Lockdown winner, Laycon, has opened up on his tough life before good fortune shone on him

On his X page, the rapper recounted how he once used toilet water to soak garri when he was starving in school

The emotional story raised a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians with many of them sympathising with him

BBNaija Lockdown winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon has recounted how he once soaked garri with toilet water.

The music star who rose to fame after participating in the Big Brother Naija reality show shared his emotional story on social media.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) page, Laycon opened up on one of the lowest periods in his life when he was still schooling at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

According to Laycon, in 2013, he used Shodeinde hostel’s toilet water to drink garri when he needed something to sustain himself. He explained that he wasn’t just hungry at the time but was actually starving.

The music star noted that as he used the water from the toilet’s tap to drink his bowl of garri without sugar, tears started to fall from his eyes.

He wrote:

“One of my lowest lows was using shodeinde hostel toilet water to soak garri in 2013. I was alone in my wing that weekend, and I was starving. I wasn’t hungry o, I was starving. So I soaked Garri with no sugar and used toilet tap water to drink it… as I Dey soak the garri, water dey commot for my eyes.”

Laycon’s garri soaking tweet draws attention

It did not take long for Laycon’s tweet to go viral on social media and it drew mixed feelings from netizens. While many of them sympathised with him, others felt he was only sharing a sob story for attention.

Daniel questioned what was wrong with toilet tap water:

Agba shared his own story:

Dave thanked God for the growth in Laycon’s life:

dear_maggy:

“Me that used knife as shaving stick nko?”

hessfreshyoghurt:

“I remember when I used hot water as shaving stick .”

lamboneries:

“Glad he’s doing well now. One of the most unproblematic housemates. .”

kosisochukwuofficial:

“Kitchen and toilet tap runs the same water. You said it like you used water from the toilet water closet lol.”

saratucharles2:

“Make una sha dey lie small small .”

bearburruss:

“This life ehhhh! Na God Dey save us! Even me sef get story to tell.”

Vain_girll:

“Bros please.”

Flossy_miju:

“Wetin do tap water for toilet Abeg? Na thesame water wey pass toilets go kitchen now.”

osahto_:

“Phew I thought it was water from the toilet bowl. I for wan mad .”

_offline_____________:

“The same water that runs from the tap in the toilet is same with that in the kitchen. Doesn’t make the water dirty.”

sasha_itota:

“Thank God u didn't say this in biggies house, them for say u dey find pity vote.”

jj_dejocular:

“Since Tyler won the Grammy Award, everyone just dey famz “Water”.”

_bustedd:

“There’s no best in poverty award easy with the lies.”

teephahairmart:

“Up till now I do carry cup to the bathroom in my room and take water from the tap to drink isn’t it same water in the kitchen sink since I do drink my tap water.”

Flossy_miju:

“E remain make he chop shiit But God came through .”

ladyque_1:

“It’s giving Nigerian politician story.”

Laycon bags Masters degree from UK university

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Laycon earned a Masters degree in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth in the UK.

The musician shared a post in which he made the announcement on Instagram as he thanked everyone who supported his journey.

The video shared which captured different montages from his time on the reality show and then some from during the MBA programme.

