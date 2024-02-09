Portable Zazu recently shared pictures from what looked like an all-white party in London, UK

In the pictures, the Zazu crooner, who has been repeatedly spotted with Skepta, looked usually calm

A netizen, while reacting to Portable Zazu's unusual calmness, said the singer was remembering old times when he was a nobody

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has continued to hang out with UK rapper Skepta in London.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable bragged about his new level following a collaboration with Skepta.

Portable shares pictures from an event with Skepta

The Zazu crooner recently flooded his social media timelines with pictures of him at what looked like an all-white party.

In one of the pictures, Portable was seen looking unusually calm as he sat between two ladies.

In a caption of the picture, he wrote:

"We don’t regret nothing here we go hard and whatever happen happens God is my light God bless today as we try again … Focus on us we coming stronger."

Man reacts to Portable's calm appearance

A netizen identified as oladeleshadrachking, while reacting to the pictures, speculated that Portable was reminiscing about the days before his rise to fame.

The man wrote:

"Look at how he’s observing, loads of thoughts running in his mind. He remembers the days he was a nobody, he remembers the hunger and the tattered cloths.. he can’t really believe his eyes. To God be the glory."

Netizens react to man's speculation about Portable's look

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

plossysteph:

"Fr..This guys grace is something else..when God remember you eh."

kaygidi_:

"He’s actually overwhelmed at the movement. In a nutshell o for!!!"

professor_69:

"I swear! A lot of thoughts full his head, smile no Dey his face at all. He’s not believing it yet. God Dey truly."

iredesglobal_realtor:

"Hmnnnn,so deep...that thought of "is this me for real?"To God be the glory."

How Skepta reached out to Portable

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Skepta and Portable linked up for their forthcoming project.

The UK rapper dropped his location and urged the Zazu star to contact him.

Skepta also advised Portable, who was in Newcastle then, to make a move on time so that others wouldn't use the opportunity.

