Many Nigerians seemed displeased with season six of the BBNaija reality TV show as they expressed their opinion online

Nigerians noted the massive difference between the margin of the votes of Lockdown winner Laycon and Whitemony

Many stated that Laycon made history, adding that past and present winners didn't pull the numbers he got

Whitemoney was announced as the winner of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show and as expected, it got Nigerians talking on social media as many gave their takes on it.

Many compared the young man's win to that of Lockdown winner Laycon.

Whitemoney won season six of the show with 47% while Laycon had a massive 60% during his time.

Nigerians are comparing Laycon's win to Whitemoney's. Photos: @itslaycon, @whitemoney_, @tunezmediablog

Nigerians compare Laycon's win to that of Whitemoney

The votes margin between Laycon and Whitemoney's win was the subject of discussion on social media.

According to many, Laycon's 60% beat Whitemoney's 47%. Nigerians also noted that Dorathy who was the first runner-up of the Lockdown season did not stand any chance with Laycon as she had just 21.85% votes.

It was also noted that voting for housemates this year was free yet Whitemoney couldn't pull the numbers that Laycon pulled.

An IG blog wrote:

"Despite Voting this year is free, #Laycon still remains undefeated, see the gap between his victory with that of Whitemoney. This shows you that this year show is nothing to write home about."

Nigerians speak

teetolagos:

"From being an ordinary dreamer of promoting himself, to being a winner of the most interesting BBNaija season ever, to actualizing his dream and performing at the platform that made it all possible. Laycon is SUCCESSFUL, Laycon is a winner!"

touno.la:

"I completely agree. I remember last season begging my friends and family in Nigeria to vote for Laycon. This season I don't even know who is who."

don_chygbo:

"Yes! He’s the most talented of them all!!"

ojhappiness:

"Yes!!! He shake everywhere."

niffygold206:

"No cap,e b like say dem elect president,naija shake dat night o."

Laycon performs at the grand finale of BBNaija season 6

Ebuka introduced Lockdown winner, Laycon for a performance of his hit song, Wagwan.

Laycon delivered an interesting performance alongside some energetic dancers. Laycon performed Verified to the delight of the audience.

Ex-housemates vibed on their seats as they enjoy Laycon's performance.

