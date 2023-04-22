Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Laycon revealed he secured an Masters Degree in International Relations from a UK university

The rapper who emerged as winner of the 2020 Lockdown edition, made an Instagram post appreciating everyone who made the dream a reality

In the post, he also shared a clip from his time in the BBNaija where he talked about his plans to return to school

Laycon is one degree hotter following his latest announcement on social media!

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown winner who is also a rapper has gone on to earn a Masters degree in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth in the UK.

The musician shared a post in which he made the announcement on Instagram as he thanked everyone who supported his journey.

Photos of Laycon. Credit: @itslaycon

Source: Instagram

The video shared which captured different montages from his time on the reality show and then some from during the MBA programme.

One part shows Laycon talking about his plans to return to school, in the gardern with Ozo and Nengi.

He captioned the post as seen below:

"Follow your heart, follow your dreams. MA in the bag For the past 18 months, I’ve been actively chasing one of my dreams and I’m happy to say I have successfully completed my MA degree in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth. A big thanks for everyone who made this dream a reality and to everyone who supported me through this journey. Don’t let situations and circumstances discourage you from pursuing your goals. I love You guys so much. Now on to the next dream !!!"

Check out the video below:

