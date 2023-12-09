BBN Khloe is not happy with the way the organiser of Bahd and Boijee podcast negatively presented her opinion

The reality star was a guest of the show where she spoke about natural hair but her utterances were misconstrued

After an outrage that greeted her podcast, she took to social media to apologise to ladies and said her words were twisted

BBN star Oluwabusayo Abiri, aka Koko by Khloe has made a U-turn about her utterance at the Bahd and Boujee podcast with Moet Abebe and TolaniBaj.

Legit.ng had reported that the reality star had expressed her displeasures about ladies who wear natural hair to events.

BBN Khloe begs ladies after speaking against natural hair. Photo credit @kokobykhloe

Source: Instagram

In a recent post, she apologized to ladies and stated that she wasn't against natural hair because her mother, sister, and friends rock the hair with pride.

The reality star who clocked 30 a few months ago noted that she only shared her opinion about wearing natural hair every day,

BBN Khloe threatens podcast organisers

In her post, she said she was annoyed with the organisers of the podcast because she pleaded not to continue with the show. At one point, she begged them to change the topic but they still ignored her.

She threatened to take action against them as she shared evidence to show that she indeed begged to be excluded from the program because she was not comfortable with one of the presenters.

See her post here:

Fans react to BBN Khloe's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below.

@doyinsolaak:

"I don't believe this... you knew what you were saying when you said it. Anyways, natural hair girlies look better than you 3 ladies on that show.

@mphonnn:

"Nobody gree talk truth here , everybody dey famz ."

@ejikaay:

"You said nothing wrong khloe. Absolutely Nothing wrong."

@xty.m.jabal:

"You didn’t say anything bad na. Ah! You only said you would managed natural hair when it comes to events or places you attend."

@tar_natural_hair_salon:

"Me seeing all koko reply to people in this comment section this girl you aren’t sorry stand by your words you said what you said ,you don’t apologize to people and reply comments like this you need to change your mindset."

@big_temss':

"There’s definitely no reason why you should wear your natural hair to some occasions, you didn’t stutter there."

@tizanicky:

"Any way we forgive u, but my friend insulted me yesterday say Ur favourite don tell u say mk u nor they comot with natural hair."

@justdrayn:

"You said and meant what you said no need to be sorry about it last last you no put gun for their head."

@te.e.e.n.a.h:

"U go explain tire."

@homegirl_diva:

"Pls koko … don’t say that again next time again."

