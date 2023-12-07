Controversial reality TV star Cee-C recently sparked emotions online as a clip of her slamming the intelligence of Nigerians goes viral

During a recent podcast interview, the BBNaija star spoke about her time in the All Stars house and how it was quite an aching experience for her

Cee-C revealed during the interview that her first two weeks in the BBNaija All Stars house were terrible for her as she found it difficult sharing the same space with strangers

Famous Big Brother Naija star Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Cee-C, has sparked reactions online with some comments she shared during an interview about Nigerians.

During a conversation with Jola Ayeye and FK Abudu, Cee-C revealed that her recent experience in the BBNaija All Stars house ranks as the most challenging thing she's ever had to do.

BBNaija star Cee-C trends online after slamming Nigerians as unintelligent people. Photo credit: @ceec_official/@isaidwhatisaidpod

Source: Instagram

She noted that the first two weeks in the house were her most challenging as she had to learn to live and eat with people she didn't really know.

Cee-C slams Nigerians as unintelligent people

The reality TV star also shared that after her time in the house, coming out to find out some wrong impressions and narratives spread about her got in her emotions.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She noted that at this point, she realised that Nigerians are not as bright as she had thought.

Cee-C was one of the finalists but was the second runner-up as she came third.

Watch Cee-C's interview:

See how netizens reacted to Cee-C's comments about Nigerians

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Cee-C's comments on Isaidwhatisaidpod:

@tochtosiky:

"Exactly."

@S_Abdul06:

"Look who's talking.. hadn't been the country is stupid...that bbnaija show supposed to be shutdown and ban entirely....bcox all they are doing is spoiling pple's integrity."

@MamakoyaNjesh:

"They are not smart coz they didn't choose you for the win...see the entitlement...if this dwarf won would she say that Nigerians are not smart..she is still bitter this woman."

@ipepplez:

"Small pepper isn’t living up to her name."

@kenniieeee:

“Ok. You that you’re smart, u said the Judiciary was responsible for making the laws in court.”

@dama_potente:

"See person that is smart, flaunting yansh on national TV every eke market day. Agba understanding girl friend."

Video of Cee-C screaming as she rides her new IVM car for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Cee-C finally got her brand new IVM car, which she won during one of the BBNaija shows.

The excited BBNaija star was seen in the viral video screaming as she drove around in her new car.

In the viral video, her BBNaija colleagues, Uriel and Lucy, showed her support as they joined her for the car ride.

Source: Legit.ng