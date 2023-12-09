BBNaija star, Koko by Khloe, has caused a massive buzz on social media over her reaction to ladies who rock natural hairs

While speaking on a podcast program, Khloe made it clear that ladies who rock natural hair are not welcome at her events

According to the ex-BBN star, rocking natural hair to church or inside the house is okay but not to her event

Ex-BBNaija star, Oluwabusayo Abiri aka Koko by Khloe, is trending on social media for interesting reasons after a video of her went viral.

In the video, Khloe was a guest on the controversial Bahd and Boujee podcast with Moet Abebe and Tolani Baj. During the show, she was asked to share her feelings about the comparisons people make between ladies who wear wigs and ladies who rock their natural hair.

Don’t bring your natural hair to my event - Khloe

Khloe proceeded to express her displeasure with ladies who rock their natural hairs to events. According to her, it is fine to rock such hairs to church or inside the house. She then gave a stern warning for ladies not to come to her parties with their natural hair.

Also in the video, Khloe gave instances of when she rocks her natural hair. According to her, she rocks it at home, at church or when she wants to play with her niece. Speaking further, Khloe condemned ladies who wear nice and expensive outfits only to pair it up with their real hair and simple makeup. According to her, they call themselves minimalists.

In her words:

“Your natural hair is good for church programs, your natural hair is good for when you want to pick your kids at school, don’t bring your natural hair to my event. I have natural hair but I’m wearing a wig. I can wear my natural hair if I want to go out. If I’m going to the beach now I can wear my natural hair, it’s good for the beach. If I’m going to church it’s okay, if I’m going to play with my niece it’s cool, if I’m in my house it’s okay. But why would I want to wear a nice dress, expensive dress, expensive heels… at least I will do ponytail. But when you do natural hair, you’re wearing a nice dress, I’m looking at the dress, I just look at the face. And they do one thing that pains me, they will do one small makeup and say they’re minimalists! No!”

Nigerians blow hot as Koko Khloe blasts ladies who rock natural hairs to outings

It did not take long for the video of Khloe speaking on natural hair to go viral on social media. As expected, it caught the attention of many Nigerians and they were not pleased with it. Read some of their comments below:

bara.t0ne:

“So natural hair = cheap and local, while wig = classy and luxurious? Mental slavery with a touch airheadedness.”

ifealako:

“Nothing in Khloe's head ...just Sawdust and vibes.”

Thatgaltolani:

“If you can take your hair to God the father then you can take it anywhere. Shikena!”

mz.heryisha:

“Lmaooo! This has to be a joke.”

Jennywhiteb:

“Chimamanda Adichie is always on natural hair and goes to top interview’s around d world with it..And she’s more beautiful,classy,intelligent and richer than 3 of u sitting down to spew rubbish…Ndi Ara.”

mo_fiyinfeyi:

“Podcasts really shows how empty headed people are.”

ladyque_1:

“African women and inferiority complex be like bread and butter.The beauty that comes with natural hair is incomparable.”

ted_abudu:

“Lol, dear Lord deliver black African women from the shackles of natural hair insecurity. Amen.”

Callme__aya:

“Let’s be honest, not everyone woman is privileged to have healthy looking grown natural hair like and that’s why wigs are made. Have seen a lady whose edges are badly chopped? You want such a person to wear her natural hair out on a date/event? Pls y’all!”

iamjaiyeer:

“Lmfaoo not the 3 horsewomen of foolishness werey say ‘natural air’.”

conie_langalanga:

“Hectic!!! She’ll soon say don’t bring your natural bum bum to my event, bunch of insecure blacks!!!”

