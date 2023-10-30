BBNaija Khloe is clocking 30, and she chose a sorrowful theme to celebrate her entrance into the landmark age

She and all her friends wore black dresses as they mourned missing all the youthful things she did in her 20s

In the caption, she wrote that she is entering her boring 30s and said goodbye to her crazy 20s, and she also noted she would be monotonous

Big Brother Naija Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe has caused a stir on social media with how she chose to mark her entrance to the 30th club. The reality star chose a mourning team for her big 30.

In the clip of her birthday, she and her friends wore black and acted as if they were all in tears as they filed out of the room to mark her birthday.

BBNaija Khloe says clocking 30 is dull

In the caption of her post, Khloe said that her 20s were terrific, but she was irresponsible then and had some crazy ways.

Though clocking 30 might be boring, she pledged to be monotonous in her ways and would strive towards accountability. Khloe also promised herself that she would have the best 30 ever.

Fans react to the way Khloe marked her 30th birthday

Netizens have reacted to the way Khloe chose to celebrate her birthday. Here are some of the comments below.

@ladygolfer001:

"May your 30’s not be boring. Happy birthday dear."

@officialwaje:

"Your 30s will never be boring on Jesus name . Happy birthday love. It’s a season of greater accomplishments."

@papaya_ex:

"Whoosh happy birthday koko, long life and prosperity in good health and wealth."

@beautytukura':

"Happy Birthday Babygirl ."

@tokemakinwa:

"Happy 30th baby… welcome to the most amazing years ahead ."

@tolanibaj:

"Happy birthday Koko."

@callme_frodd:

"Happy Birthday Isiaki."

@chiomagoodhair:

"Happy birthday baby wishing you the best of your 30’s,"

@thearinolao:

"Happy Birthday babyyyy!! Doing it fierce & fab ."

@realadeherself':

"Happy birthday big sis you’ve been the only real deal on the gram! If you know you know!..... God bless you always for me, I love you so much!"

Osas Ighodaro marks their birthday with a stunning photoshoot

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Ighodaro celebrated her birthday with a photo shoot.

She wore a black T-shirt with the inscription "It's my birthday" and gushed over herself and her blessings.

The actress noted how God had been good to her and had blessed her. She stuck out her tongue in one of the pictures to show how happy she was.

