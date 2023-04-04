BBNaija Khloe, was honoured by the prestigious US magazine Forbes as one of the top Under 30 African entrepreneurs

The beauty influencer wrote a lengthy post on her Instagram page where she shared her happiness and pleasure at compiling the list

Khloe accomplished a lot since leaving BBNaija, establishing herself as a media personality, brand influencer, and CEO of two brands

Former BBNaija housemate Oluwabusayo Abiri, popularly known as Khloe, has been recognised by the notable American business magazine Forbes as one of the Under 30 changemakers in Africa.

The reality TV star was filled with emotions as she announced the latest feat in her entrepreneurial journey.

BBNaija Khloe makes it to Forbes Under 30 Arica Credit: @kokobyhhloe

Source: Instagram

The CEO of KokobyKhloe Fashion and Cosmetics was ecstatic about the honourable mention and acknowledged the time and effort it took her to get to this point in her career.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote:

"This was a big deal for me because of my story. I was very nervous and emotional during the interview

….Words cannot express the sheer pride and joy I, Oluwabusayo Abiri, feel as I announce that I have been named one of Forbes’ 30 under 30 honorees!

As a proud Nigerian, this prestigious recognition is a testament to the countless hours of hard work, perseverance, and passion I have poured into my career.

Being included in this esteemed group of young achievers is a true honour that I will cherish for the rest of my life. To be recognised among such an incredible and talented group of individuals is genuinely humbling, and it inspires me to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in my field.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to Forbes for this incredible recognition and to those who have supported me on this journey.

To my mentors, colleagues, friends, and family - thank you for believing in me, pushing me to be my best, and standing by my side through thick and thin," she said in parts.

Celebrities and Social media users react

symply_tacha:

"Not a PLAY!!! Super Major!! Congratulations my love. ❤️❤️"

kingpexxie:

"You wan make person Dey follow you cry ! Congratulations KOKO!!! You deserve it!"

gracie.abir:

"If you want to know her moves closer to her, you deserved it Omo Grace."

sophiaegbueje:

"Congratulations my baby ❤️❤️❤️ keep soaring ❤️❤️❤️."

omferther:

"Congrats black queen."

antolecky:

"It’s been a long time coming. They just don’t know!"

i_am_kae.3:

"You have grown on me look up to you."

