Toke Makinwa has slammed some people on X who claimed that people who steal spend it on her

An X user had tweeted that people who steal take her to Dubai to enjoy while leaving the masses to suffer

In response, the media personality said she was only sneezing and people were already complaining, she asked them to get busy

Media personality Toke Makinwa and an X user have traded words on the networking app over a tweet.

The user known as Ajeobo Danny had tweeted that people in power would steal from Nigeria and use the money for frivolous things such as taking ladies like Toke Makinwa outside the country to Dubai and go and lavish the stolen funds on her.

Toke Makinwa responds to to X users claim about her.

Source: Instagram

In response, the media personality who shared the photos taken while in Dubai said she had just sneezed and people are already catching a cold. She advised them to ensure they save their money because they will need it.

This development is coming after Makinwa joined the presidential delegates in Dubai for COP28. It was claimed that she was an item 7 for some of the delegates who went on the trip.

Fans react to the exchange of words between Makinwa and Danny

Netizens have reacted to the response Makinwa gave Danny. Here are some of the comments below.

@Allezamani:

"You’re even talking about Toke Makinwa, you’ve forgotten about End sars Massacre so soon? Sending the army to k!ll your own people demanding for a mere change isn’t it ridiculous?

@Claretzee1:

"Next time if Federal government invite Toke Makinwa for any event, she will think it 1000 times before accepting the offer. Every tweet about corrupt leaders has her name sandwiched in it lol ."

@ugbede_joy:

"I totally detest people who blindly defend this government. If not that you’re dull or just cursed to suffer, why will you defend this government. They steal from us and laugh in our faces. Zero development, zero progress, just a bunch of thieves and criminals ruling us."

@soultie1988:

"What is Climate Change? Osim, "I sneeze."

@Yavenga_72:

"If you actually sneeze your brain fit fall out from your Nose."

@mafimisebi_o:

"Anyone wey forgive each other between you and Danny, na God go punish am! Make una no gree for each other."

@chukkysmiles_:

"Na from sneezing mess Dey start. If you come mess with this Nyash nko?"

@Mi_Ra_Cle001:

"Because they used you as item 7, Osim I sneeze and y’all catch cold."

@ManlikeDab:

"This Awada atmospheric scientist, rest!"

@kheeng_:

"Do quick abeg. And give who sabi English to proofread your lawsuit ooo cos I no sabi this 'ya"ll."

