BBNaija All Stars winner, Ilebaye, has drawn attention with her latest video on social media

In the new clip, the reality show star recounted how a man sent her $1000 to buy a new wig and how she regrets not adding money to the price

Ilebaye’s video drew a series of mixed online reactions with many netizens sharing their hot takes

BBNaija All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, has caused a stir on social media with her latest disclosure.

Taking to her official TikTok page, the reality show star shared the story of how a man gave her $1000 (N1.1 million) to buy a new wig.

According to the BBNaija star, the man asked her what she wanted and she replied by stating that she needed to get a new wig. Not stopping there, Ilebaye said the man asked her how much the wig cost and she told him it was $1000.

The Gen-Z baddie explained that the man sent her the money without hesitation and told her to always look good for him.

Taking to the caption of the TikTok video, Ilebaye expressed regret that she had not added to the price of the wig because she told the man exactly what it cost. According to her, good girls always lose out.

In her words:

“Wish I added to the money. I gave the exact wig price ✨. Good girl no dey pay oooo, Hope you know that!!”

See her video below:

Reactions as Ilebaye reveals man sent her $1000 to buy a wig

The video of Ilebaye speaking about the man who sent her money for hair got some netizens sharing their observations. Some of them gushed over her glowing skin while others advised her on how to spend the money. Read some of their comments below:

luxury:

“How her face become so smooth and clear.”

Iammarolyna:

“You come de fine o and I be no like you before o.”

Mr. Ese Okotie-eboh:

“if I where you I will invest the money instead of making #1m hair.”

flourish love:

“Moi beautiful baby ur skin is glowing.”

chiku27:

“queen of Genz baddie empire ❤️.”

Favour:

“Money is good.”

Tamzy treiz:

“Baye,u are looking stunning. Genz Baddie ♥️Small.”

@Little_stxr:

“You r so pretty and cute.”

Lola❤️:

“This wig fine.”

Mhiz mma cruz:

“Big Brother nija money Dey show.”

dorisazorli:

“my love I need money to pay school fees oo.”

Omalicha❤️:

“I am very happy for you.”

Cassy❤️:

“Ilabaye is looking beautiful day by day.”

Source: Legit.ng