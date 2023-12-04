A Nigerian woman's genuine attempt to improve her sleeping environment did not yield a great result

In a video, her newly purchased standing fan generated a loud noise which she revealed caused her sleepless nights

While sharing the hilarious video via her official TikTok account, she jokingly asked if the problem was spiritual

A Nigerian woman has shared her frustration after purchasing a new standing fan with a bad fault.

The fan which was purchased to improve her standard of living rather proved to be more of a hindrance than an asset.

Lady shares experience after buying standing fan Photo credit: @flawlesslipcare30/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Young woman's sleep interrupted by noisy standing fan

According to the woman identified as @flawlesslipcare30 on TikTok, the fan's loud noises disrupted her sleep, causing her to wake up in the early hours of the morning, around 3:00 am.

According to her, she thought it was a witch making noise in the middle of the night only to discover that it was the fan.

The unexpected disturbance left her questioning the functionality of her new purchase.

Netizens react as lady shares experience with new fan she purchased

The TikTok video quickly caught the attention of netizens who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

@DePerfect Touch Interiors said:

“This one dey aggressive oo.”

@chiomapossible reacted:

“You sure say they no turn person to fan like this so make inquiries abeg.”

@Edwin reacted:

“It comes with alarm you didn't read the manual.”

@shaniie said:

"This one na spiritual issue o."

@Fine blackie commented:

“All I can think of is that sound of "if you want to buy something, buy original. Don't say that it's too costly."

@Dat Black Imo Girl said:

“Return it. It is faulty.”

@lamchristain commented:

“You don spoil market for sonik.”

@D§janetflorence reacted:

“@joyce.exe l'm sure you can relate.”

@ejosegyal commented:

“He sound like say different na spirit dey drag one.”

@chisommelissa8 reacted:

“Na you leave "OX" go buy "sonik”

Watch the video below:

