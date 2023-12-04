A Nigerian man taught his Oyinbo girlfriend the harsh punishments he faced as a child

Theoyinbo lady, who was curious about the Nigerian culture and education system, learned how her boyfriend was disciplined

She was shocked by one of the punishments called the pick pin, which involved putting her finger on the floor and lifting one of her legs up

An Oyinbo lady posted a video of her Nigerian boyfriend showing her how he was punished at school and home when he was a young boy.

The Oyinbo lady learned how her boyfriend was punished when he erred his superiors.

Lady finds out about her boyfriend. Photo credit: @stephandkenedy

Source: TikTok

One of the punishments she was shown was the pick pin, which required her to place her finger on the ground while raising one of her legs up, a very stringent exercise, as the lady soon found out in the video. She struggled to maintain the painful position, as seen in the hilarious video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Omonla reacted:

“This guy dey use style punish her girlfriend indirectly.”

Brit_346/237 said:

“Pick a pin.”

Edmund wrote:

“So Driving of bike with your back against wall na wetin we take chop cry for boarding school.”

Godwinakunne commented:

“We see shege that year.”

Aruah Chima:

“Allow her see machine.”

Chris fx:

“Tell her to ride bike.”

Adekunleadebogun:

“Twas made tO push a car drawn on a wall by my mum.”

Arkohrede:

“Oye he cocond is supposed to be at the the back.”

Deboss95:

“Make she ride bike naw.”

Vowen135:

“You never see anything.”

Man changes Netflix login details to teach girlfriend lesson

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who had an issue with his girlfriend has gone online to tell people how he dealt with her by modifying his Netflix login details.

In a Twitter post, the man (@/banney___) said the lady suddenly told him to leave her alone at night, and he did.

As a punishment for that, he revoked her access to her Netflix.

Young Nigerian man takes his oyinbo girlfriend home

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that it was a sweet moment for a young man as his white heartthrob finally met his family members.

The excited young man, identified as Anthony, took to the social media platform TikTok to announce with a video from the meeting.

At his family's home in Lagos, the lady named Kimberly was well-received by his family and loved ones.

Source: Legit.ng