A Nigerian lady received a surprise from her boyfriend on her graduation day with gifts

The lady, who was taking part in her sign-out activities, was astonished by her boyfriend’s cat of kindness

They showered her with cash as she felt overjoyed and smiled brightly in the video

A Nigerian lady was surprised by her boyfriend on her graduation day with gifts and cash spray.

The lady who was engaging in her signing-out activities was surprised by her boyfriend and her friends.

The lady was very moved. Photo credit: @callysurprise/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As they continued to rain cash on her, she could be seen feeling ecstatic and smiling happily in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User5491588629383 reacted:

“Congratulations Asa Obison, May this smile i see in your face 2day last 4Eva.”

Assurance Etc said:

“At a point I start feeling for other ladies out there, I pray that the Good lord will remember you all. congratulations to you ASA Obison.”

Chi Ada Zion wrote:

“Asa obison congratulationsI tape from your blessing.”

Lion commented:

“Other students go think say there man no dey try.”

Mirabelatansi also commented:

“Where are my fellow palm wine tappers.”

Mirian:

“I cried cos I don't understand y God go create me finish turn me to spoon.”

Mirabel5733:

"I will keep on congratulating others until it is my turn.congratulations asa obison.”

Mkpraiz:

“I console myself with "all that glitters are not Gold."

Beauty complex:

“And am here begging my own just 5k and he blocked r me since two months.”

Akor Stella:

“Congratulations Asa obison, may God continue to put smile in your face amen amen amen.”

Source: Legit.ng