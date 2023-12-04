Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Doyin David recently trended online after some photos of her in swimwear went viral

Doyin during an interview with Legit.ng shared how she felt when her photos became an internet sensation and stirred conversations

She also revealed that her recent return to the house had emboldened her to speak her truth no, even though some might see it as arrogance

Outspoken reality TV star Doyin David recently trended online over some photos of herself in the bathroom rocking swimwear.

The pics were at the time a subject of conversations online, with many slamming the reality TV star for going too far with her lewd body.

Nigerian reality TV star Doyin David speaks about her struggles with trolls. Photo credit: @officialdoyin

Source: Instagram

During a recent interview with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, Doyin spoke about the incident and how it affected her.

She also shared how it feels to be a victim of constant body-shaming and trolling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Doyin speaks about being true to herself

The BBNaija star noted that no amount of public opinion would change how she feels about herself and her body.

"The goal is to stay true to who I am, what works for me. I know it will not be easy, especially being a public figure, but that's the plan. People usually mistake my confidence for arrogance"

She continued, speaking about her recent photos that went viral, she said:

"My photos recently went viral. The one where I was in a black bikini, and I did a bathroom shot. I don't understand why that pic stirred so much attention. For goodness' sake, I was at the beach. What was I supposed to wear to the beach?"

Doyin talks about being a victim of bullying, body-shaming and trolls

The reality TV star also touched on having to constantly battle with specific abuse and insults always thrown at her.

"It is really crazy seeing people that are not as good-looking as you're telling you how to look. It is ridiculous. I saw one person's comment during the bikini photo uproar, and I tried to dig into the person, only to see a photo of her looking like a desperate woman. It was appalling. You know, before those insults used to get to me about after my recent time in the house, I grew a new pair of balls."

"Venita and I can never be friends" - Doyin declares

During the conversation, the former All Stars housemate noted that she doesn't see herself ever being friends with Venita. She shared that a lot of the abuse and hate she receives seeing leaving the house was stirred by her former colleague. Doyin said:

"I don't see myself being her friend. She started most of the hate I received since leaving the house. There are several clips of her insulting and body-shaming me for no reason. She's evil, and I can't make friends with her."

Doyin reacts as Chizzy ties the knot

Legit.ng recalls reporting Doyin's reaction when her ex-love interest, Chizzy, tied the knot traditionally to his heartthrob.

The traditional wedding, which was done secretly, left many tongues wagging as Chizzy's colleagues stormed his page to wish him well.

However, Doyin's reaction to the wedding stirred the most response as she sent a message to Chizzy's wife.

Source: Legit.ng