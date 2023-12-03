A Nigerian lady was overjoyed as she saw snow for the first time since moving to the United Kingdom

According to her, to finally set her eyes on snow and feel it was a confirmation that she was truly abroad

Internet users were left in stitches over what she did with particles of snow, while some argued that it was frost

A Nigerian lady, Precious Ubani, has expressed her excitement at finally seeing snow in the United Kingdom.

In a TikTok video, an overjoyed Precious screamed, saying, ''Officially, I'm in the abroad.''

Precious Ubani was excited to see snow for the first time. Photo Credit: (@preciousubani_)

Source: TikTok

Precious, who has been in the UK for over four months, said the snow felt like ice. She caught particles in her hand and tasted it twice.

According to Precious, a friend told her to step out and see snow for herself as she had never seen it since arriving in the UK.

Precious turned her camera around to show netizens what her environment looked like because of the snow. Some netizens thought it was frost and not snow.

Frost is a deposit of small white ice crystals formed on the ground or other surfaces when the temperature falls below freezing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of lady seeing snow for the first time

Sandra Kas said:

"Counting down to experience this . I'm abroad but in a state where it doesn't snow."

Faithlyn said:

"Your white neighbors through the window be like."

Kinkiisunshine said:

"Aww! Now I am jealous Reason I hate London too hard to see snow."

ama said:

"Big congratulations dear, I tap from ur blessings."

Candy said:

"Give it a few days when it’s excess you won’t like it anymore."

Nash said:

"U are really in the abroad my sister."

Lin DA Ruth said:

"Them don carry village girl go abroad."

Oluwafisayo said:

"I will experience this someday too by God's Grace."

Nigerian lady screams as she sees snow for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in Canada had gone into a frenzy after seeing snow for the first time.

A video showed the ecstatic lady screaming happily as snow fell on the roof of different buildings in the country.

She shared a clip of her view from the top of a building, which she described as 'heaven on Earth.'

"I cannot contain my excitement. I saw snow for the first time today. Is this heaven? Heaven on Earth?" she said.

Source: Legit.ng