BBNaija Level Up star, Doyin Davids, recently caused an online buzz after she lamented about life’s hardships

Taking to her official Twitter page, the reality TV star noted that being human is stressful and she wishes she came to the world as a nylon bag

Doyin’s complaint trended on social media and raised a series of hilarious reactions from netizens

BBNaija Level Up star, Doyin, is now trending on social media over a recent post where she complained about the downside of being human.

The reality show star took to her official Twitter page to bare her mind as she lamented about how being human is tough.

Not stopping there, Doyin went ahead to add that she wished she had come to the world as a nylon bag instead.

Fans react as BBNaija's Doyin wishes she came to the world as nylon bag. Photos: @officialdoyin

Source: Instagram

According to her, it would have been better to just float around without having any stress. She wrote:

“Being human is so stressful…..i really should’ve come into this world as a nylon bag or something. Just flying around with no stress. Omo I tire……I no do reality tv star again.”

See her tweet below:

Netizens react as BBNaija’s Doyin complains about being human

Doyin’s tweet soon sparked a discussion after it went viral on social media. Some netizens advised her to wish to become something else and not a nylon bag while others found her post amusing.

Read some of their comments below:

iamjosephinegold:

“Nylon bag bawo abeg think of better thing … na nylon bag stress pass oo both home and abroad.”

wendy_adamma:

“Or even a beautiful butterfly. Life too tuff for humans.”

stephanny_xx:

“Wish I came as a baboon so I can be in the zoo enjoying.”

officialbobbyfredrick__:

“To be honest it better to be successful n unknown than rich n famous, privacy Is underrated ”

anike_modupeola:

“You wish! God decides ”

_sheis.lola:

“Nylon bag self people they use am anyhow as dirt atimes , no just come at all.”

freshp16:

“If nylon bags tell you Watin their eyes dey see you go wish to come as sand.”

tosinjuls:

“People don’t know the value of what they have until they lose it”

Raphiats_lifestyle:

”Nylon bag abi? Until Sanitation people do clean up and burn that Nylon ”

