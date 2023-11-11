Video and pictures from BBNaija's Chizzy's traditional wedding are trending on social media

According to the reports, the traditional wedding of the ex-Level Up housemate took place in Anambra state

As many penned messages to Chizzy, his former love interest and colleague Doyin also congratulated him

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Francis Chidi, better known as Chizzy, has traditionally married his lover in a secret wedding that has left people talking.

Doyin penned a congratulatory message to Chizzy. Credit: @officialdoyin @officialchizzy

Source: Instagram

Chizzy, a housemate in the Level Up edition, has been receiving congratulatory messages from fans and wellwishers after videos and pictures documenting events from his wedding circulated online.

Check out one of the viral videos below:

See a picture of Chizzy and his wife below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chizzy and Doyin David were love interests during their stay in the BBNaija house before settling as friends.

Doyin congratulates Chizzy

In a reaction to a picture Chizzy shared on his Instagram page, Doyin wrote:

"Congratulations Man of the moment…..she’s one lucky woman to have you."

See a screenshot of her post below:

Screenshot of Doyin's message to Chizzy. Credit: @doyinofficial

Source: Instagram

Netizens congratulate Chizzy

See other reactions to Chizzy's wedding pictures.

faith_onaibe_:

"Igbo men and low key married na 5&6."

miz__danielle:

"Doyin wasn’t ready na who ready de enter husband house."

ella_fundz_:

"Congratulations make nobody sha marry my husband this one wey all of una just dey marry everyday so."

oyin_ae:

"Is it easy for a young guy to marry doyin??? Pls not in a bad way ooo but she doesn’t cook or clean n the talking nko …. Doyin Na billionaire wife , like the type u marry wen money full everywhere."

barbiehair_glam:

"Yes first phase gone it’s only God ,congratulations to u my baby sis now let’s get ready for the bigger celebration, lord it can only be u."

_.shuqroh:

"Is it not ur duty to find out what is wrong between them My dear do ur job before I woke up tomorrow morning Abeg."

Why Doyin apologised to Ilebaye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Doyin apologised to IIebaye for dissociating from her a few months ago.

The two were close friends during their stay in All Stars house, but at a point, Doyin vowed never to talk to IIebaye again.

Explaining her reason for her action, Doyin said IIebaye betrayed her by pitching a tent with the people she fought against because of her.

Source: Legit.ng