Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars, Soma and Angel finally share with their fans the truth behind their relationship

During an interview with Classic FM, Soma revealed that his relationship with Angel while on the show was real and not a strategy

Angel also confirmed it and noted that they intend to continue seeing each other outside the house and see where it leads

Big Brother Naija All-Stars lovers Soma and Angel have finally laid to rest the burning question on the minds of their fans.

During their media tour, the couple spoke about their relationship while on the show and what they intend to do about it now that they're outside of the house.

Soma declares his love for Angel on live radio. Photo credit: @soma_apex/@angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Soma revealed when asked about his relationship outside of the house before going on the show. He replied, noting he was fully committed to Angel Smith and intends to see where it leads.

"It wasn't a strategy" - Soma

Soma also shared during the interview that the relationship didn't start as a strategy, and things between them were genuine.

Meanwhile, at another radio station, Angel also spoke about her relationship with Soma, noting they are just going with the flow at the moment.

Watch the couple's interview below:

Reactions trail Soma and Angel's interview

@KingOpeOfAbj:

"Sorry for Soma in advance."

@itsleeswhag:

"This relationship will obviously not last, this Soma guy has majestically walked into something that will end up shattering his little heart."

@Maziify07:

"Lol, are you kidding me the same Angel ???"

@Saodami1:

"Omo, I feel for the guy shaa, she don X am sharp."

@unusuaIHQ:

"lol Angel has given up . Let me bookmark this video for when he’s eating breakfast."

@GarriAddict:

"Soma don buy market."

@tweetlikerichie:

"The ship is boring and she looks uninterested already."

@Anu_official:

"Angel’s body language is giving I no too sure o, and Soma will himself a river."

@thasly1:

"See as people dey ex people wey no do dem anything because of some weeks of extravaganza. So someone would not travel again when in a relationship? Omo this relationship thing ehn."

Soma denies old girlfriend because of BBNaija's Angel

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Soma denied his old girlfriend because of Angel on national TV just moments before both reality TV stars were evicted.

The pair have been caught on the show several times sharing passionate kisses on the bed, in the pool and many other raunchy places.

Even though Angel hasn't come out publicly declaring her affection for Soma, they've been seen together since they were evicted from the show.

Source: Legit.ng