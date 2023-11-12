A Nigerian man has gone viral on the TikTok app after reuniting with his beautiful wife at an airport in London

In a video, he revealed that the woman travelled down to Nigeria to see her relatives before returning to the country

A heartwarming reunion clip showed the lovebirds hugging each other tightly and sharing kisses at the airport

A romantic video of a Nigerian couple reuniting in a London airport has melted hearts on social media.

The short clip shared by @prince_kingsley on TikTok showed an older Nigerian man waiting for his wife at the airport.

Nigerian man welcomes wife to London Photo credit: @prince_kingsley/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man over the moon as wife arrives London

As soon as he saw her, his face immediately got brighter, and he smiled heartily while showering her with love and sweet kisses.

According to him, his wife travelled to Nigeria to see her family, and he missed her terribly as she was gone for four weeks.

Reactions trail video of Nigerian couple reuniting in London

Social media users stormed the comments section to gush over the couple and pray for true love to find them.

@pretty_clarakiss said:

"I have said this before and I will say it again, relationships last more when the man loves you more. He just needs you to respect and appreciate his love."

@simplyshingi said:

"The way I was smiling the whole time! It’s sooo nice to see African parents being affectionate. A lot of us didn’t grow up seeing this kind of love."

@aijayudeaja reacted:

"I watched on Instagram, I watched on Facebook and I still came here to watch, let me go and watch again on Instagram, I will still come back here."

@charmmz_wrd said:

"I’m sorry for this generation. We no fit see this kind love again. Make we just dey do yahoo and hoookup dey go."

@nekycole reacted:

"God ur daughter is here praying for a Husband man with so much love. Love is sweet ooo."

@treatouchbeauty added:

"Even daddy and mummy is peppering us with love ooo no breathing space for the single Pringles."

@sophiaa added:

"If the love is not strong like this. Holy ghost fire. They will love long."

Watch the video below:

Elderly couple show off romantic love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showed an old couple still passionately in love with each other after many years. In the video shared on TikTok by a user named @rollybobo7, the couple were seen walking hand in hand on the road.

They looked like they did not want to leave each other behind as they held hands tightly like a young couple. The old woman walked in front while her husband walked behind her. The man had a walking stick in one hand while his wife held the other hand as she pulled him along.

Though it was not disclosed where the video was recorded, some people suggested the couple was from Anambra state. The video has since gone viral and inspired positive comments from a lot of young people.

Source: Legit.ng