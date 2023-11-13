A video of a young lady identified as Success Favour trends as a clip of her crying after one of her biggest music faves surprised her goes viral

In the trending clip, Favour was seen weeping profusely as she showered the 'Who's Your Guy' singer Spyro with prayers

Favour noted in the viral clip that Spyro recently gave her the biggest surprise of her life as she woke up to a million naira alert on her phone

A Nigerian lady has stirred emotions online as clips of her crying while showering popular Afrobeat singer Spyro with prayers go viral.

In the viral clip, Favour revealed that she was left stunned earlier today, Monday, November 13, 2023, as she woke up to a credit alert she had never received before in her life.

Nigerian singer Spyro trends as he leaves one of his fans weeping after he gave her N1m. Photo credit: @spyro_official/@succes.m.favour

Source: Instagram

The young aspiring actress noted in her emotional video that she feels blessed and would forever be grateful to Spryo for his show of love to her.

Spyro shares why he decided to give Favour N1m

In reaction to Favour's video, the singer shared how he had noticed the young woman's devotion to his craft and constantly posted him on her page.

He noted that she always posts clips and photos of him on her story at least thrice daily. He also revealed how she stood in the rain for hours just for an opportunity to see him during his recent visit to Abuja.

Spyro noted that this was him giving back to the young for being such a beautiful soul and for her love towards him.

See Favour's video below:

Reactions trail Favour's video showering Spyro with prayers

@zzz_zumaa:

"I wish say Mayorkun notice me like this when I dey always post am that year."

@talkwithbliss:

"Omo grace just found her , I’m so excited for her . I pray God continue to uplift you and your career much love Spyro."

@beautebyzelfa:

"Awesome dis is beautiful … Edakun which artist I go dey post bayi … congratulations sweetie."

@alexisdegreat_1:

"God bless your heart King."

@hestarbassey:

"I’m so happy for her, God bless you so much sir."

@iamsexysteel:

"Oh true I remember this girl from your industry night in Abj…..she sure deserves it."

@marolino_soundclassic:

"Nobody Dey give man free money."

@the_swagboyjay:

"I love to see this Miracle nor dey taya Jesus! Much love Spyro!"

@chris._udoh:

"Bross lets let's be honest if it were a guy u won't give her such money. I am ur die hard fan."

Spyro flaunts house and cars as he celebrates 33rd birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Spyro celebrated his 33rd birthday, showing off the many blessings God had bestowed upon his life so far.

The singer couldn't help but count his blessings as he marked the special occasion of his birthday with nothing but gratitude.

The music star shared a series of photos showing some of his big wins in the past year as he reminisced about how he started 2023 with less than N10,000 in his bank account.

Source: Legit.ng