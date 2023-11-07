Details have emerged about the beautiful structure that lovers of BBNaija Cee C gave her for her 31st birthday

In a clip sighted on social media, a recording of how the state-of-the-art edifice looked like was seen

The duplex, which is painted white has several rooms, it is not furnished and it has colossal space

Big Brother Naija All-Star Cynthia Nwadiora must be basking in the euphoria that she is one of the latest landlords.

Recall that Legit. ng reported that fans serenaded the reality star on her 31st birthday and gave her the key to a new building. They also got a music artiste to sing online for her.

The clip of how the structure looks has been seen online and many people are happy for the superstar.

Cee-C's house is not yet furnished

In the recording, the reality show star's living room and some rooms were shown, but they still need to be filled with her choice of furniture. However, the kitchen had an inbuilt gas cooker.

The house, painted in sparking white, has a very amble space where the reality star can conveniently keep her items.

Fans react to the clip of BBN CeCe's house

Netizens have reacted to the video of the interior of BBN Cee C's house. Here are some of the comments below.

@queen_julieofficial:

"That house no pass 75m

@berryly_ly:

"Fans when nor get house Dey buy person house."

@jenny.arrey.3:

"Finally na how much , we getting 75milliin others 700million and 53m ,La quel?"

@beadoxbling:

"This particular lie was built from hell.."

@olatundeoluye:

"Lori irọ. Ceecee bought a house. Simple and straightforward. Which one is "Spartans got for.."? Congratulations CeeC."

@tamara_taji:

"Guys pls stop with the lies, the house is not 120m . It’s 70m, It wasn’t a surprise, she knew about the purchase. Thank you."

@manuella_lawrence:

"Cee deserves this and moreeeeeee

@lafoi3657:

"Una try oh make una clap for una sef oh... but una don buy house for una papa n mama?..mad people everywhere."

@curiousfashion.ng:

"Congratulations to her. How can I find fans ?"

@___debbie:

"Why are all the figures different."

